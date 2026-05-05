Comic Collector Ends Up With a “Rare” Action Comics #1 After Grading Error (But It’s Not What You Think)

Comic book collecting has evolved far beyond a casual hobby into a serious investment because a single issue in pristine condition can reach prices that rival real estate. The market is driven by scarcity and cultural significance, a combination that has pushed some of the rarest books into six- and seven-figure territory. That’s the case of Action Comics #1, the June 1938 debut of Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, widely considered to be both the beginning of the superhero genre and the most valuable comic book in the world. For instance, in January 2026, a CGC 9.0-graded copy of Action Comics #1 sold in a private transaction for a record-shattering $15 million, making it the most expensive pop culture collectible ever. For a comic that originally sold for ten cents, those numbers are massive, and they make the story of one Reddit collector’s recent grading submission almost painfully funny.

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Reddit user IamDrGonzo posted about submitting a batch of books for professional grading, a routine process in the hobby. The submission included a 1988 reprint of Action Comics #1, a commemorative edition released to mark Superman’s 50th anniversary. When the graded copy came back, however, something was clearly wrong. “It ended up as a 9.2,” the user wrote, “but the label incorrectly says it’s the 1938 copy!” IamDrGonzo is obviously amused with the mistake, as he says, “I would love if it was [the] og copy, but just for the story I think I’ll keep it as is.”

The Grading Error Might Have Made the Comic Even More Valuable

Photo by IamDrGonzo @ Reddit

Third-party comic grading, dominated in the industry by Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), uses a multi-step process designed to ensure consistency, accuracy, and integrity while safeguarding valuable collectibles. When a comic arrives at CGC, it is entered into a proprietary tracking system with a unique submission number, and it is separated from the submission paperwork so that graders don’t know the submitter’s identity. Grading is a team effort, with multiple CGC professionals examining every collectible to ensure consistency, reaching a consensus on the final grade. Once graded, the comic is sealed in what collectors call a “slab,” a sealed plastic holder that can’t be opened without voiding the grading. A label is affixed at the top indicating the title, date, grade, page quality, and any notes. That label, and the chain of custody it represents, determines a graded comic’s market value.

The slab is essentially a certificate of authenticity attached to the physical object, and in IamDrGonzo’s case, that certificate is spectacularly wrong. The graders assigned a 9.2 grade to what the label claims is an original 1938 copy, which would theoretically represent an extraordinary discovery. There are estimated to be fewer than 100 copies of the original Action Comics #1 left in existence out of a print run of 200,000, and copies can command six figures even in battered condition. A legitimate 9.2, if such a grade were possible on an original, would be worth tens of millions. The reality, of course, is that IamDrGonzo holds a 1988 reprint. That edition reprinted only the Superman story, with a 50¢ U.S.A. cover price. In top condition, those anniversary reprints trade for roughly $100 to $200 on the secondary market.

The error itself, however, transforms the book into something genuinely unique. A CGC slab bearing the wrong information is an anomaly, serving as a documented mistake from one of the most authoritative grading institutions in the hobby. In addition, the error is now permanently sealed into the slab alongside the comic itself. Within collector circles, error items and production variants have historically attracted dedicated audiences willing to pay premiums specifically because of their unusual provenance. IamDrGonzo’s copy will never reach the stratospheric territory of the 1938 original, but the sealed mistake likely makes it worth more than any correctly labeled version of the same book.

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