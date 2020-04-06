Arrow Co-Creator Marc Guggenheim Reveals Arrow Bunker They Couldn’t Afford To Build

While Arrow would eventually go on to create a multi-level set during the show’s seventh season — when Oliver Queen found himself in prison, and a key action scene involved fighting his way through several floors of cells — there was an earlier, more ambitious multi-level set that never got off the ground for budgetary reasons. Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, who has been sharing behind-the-scenes recollections and script pages from the recently-concluded series all week, took to Twitter today with a short video showing fans what might have been, when producers pitched a three-level set that would have housed the Arrow bunker.

From the chatter in the scene — talking about Oliver and Lance sharing drinks at “the bar” — it seems likely that this was early in the series, when Verdant was still a thing (although obviously they could have rebuilt that or another bar, so that’s not a guarantee). The bunker also includes spots for parking and a lounge, so it seems likely that the idea was to consolidate a lot of sets into one location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Guggenheim’s video below.

Something a little different for a Friday (as if the days of the week have any meaning right now). This is the model for the three-level Arrow bunker we couldn’t afford to build… pic.twitter.com/aYuVCLmIWt — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) April 3, 2020

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) sacrificed himself to save the universe in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, setting the stage for the end of Arrow. In addition to the series finale — Oliver’s funeral, which also dealt with some of the other things that had happened to the timeline as a result of Oliver’s sacrifice — the show got a penultimate episode that served as a backdoor pilot to a potential spinoff.

“Green Arrow and the Canaries” — setting up for a potential series follow-up of the same name — centered on Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara), the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak. Set in 2040, the story would catch back up with her, as well as Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), after 20 years of blissful peace in Star City. When crime does come back, though, it is centered almost entirely around Oliver’s loved ones, and it seems as though a villain from the past is somehow involved.

The episode scored solid ratings — it was the highest-rated episode of the season, other than the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episode — but there is no word yet on whether it will be picked up to series. The complete series collection of Arrow will be availableon Blu-ray later this month, as well as Arrow season 8, which includes a bonus disc including all five parts of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”