‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Bailed on Tyler Hoechlin’s Super Bowl Party to Play ‘Pokemon Go’

When it comes to the Super Bowl, for many fans it’s the parties people have to celebrate the biggest event in football that are the real attraction, but that doesn’t appear to have been the case for Arrow star Colton Haynes.

In a post to Twitter on Sunday, Haynes apologized to Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin for skipping out on his party to play Pokemon GO.

I’m sorry I had to bail on ur Super Bowl party @TylerL_Hoechlin but I had to play pokemongoapp //t.co/ykdzPoARo0 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) February 4, 2019

That’s right, Haynes skipped the party to play Pokemon GO, but for fans who follow the actor on social media, that’s probably not a huge surprise. Haynes has posted many times about his enjoyment of the game, even posting back in November that he just wanted someone to drive him around all day so he could play the game without having to do the walking.

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality mobile game that allows players to hunt for Pokemon in their real-world location. Different Pokemon species live in different areas — such as water-type Pokemon being found near bodies of water — which encourages players to get out and explore their environment. It’s that element of the game that likely led Haynes to skip the party to do some choice Pokemon hunting.

And Haynes may find himself wanting to continue playing over the next several days. Pokemon GO is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new event. Running from now until February 13th, players will see more of 12 specific Pokemon who represent one of the twelve animals of the Chinese Zodiac. During the event players will also get double XP for catching or evolving a Pokemon and the odds improve that players might get a Lucky Pokemon when making a trade. A new Shiny Pokemon will also be part of the event. The Shiny version of Spoink has already been spotted in the wild. Shiny Pokemon are alternate colored Pokemon that are typically quite rare. A Shiny Spoink has light peach skin and a dark grey ball on top of its head. Spoink was chosen because tomorrow marks the beginning of the Year of the Pig.

