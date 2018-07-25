‘Arrow’: David Ramsey Teases an Even Bigger Arrowverse Crossover

The annual Arrowverse crossover is always a huge event for fans of The CW’s DC television shows and according to Arrow star David Ramsey, this year’s is going to be even bigger.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, Ramsey marveled at how the Arrowverse manages to outdo itself every time. He was especially impressed with how what little he knows of the crossover takes things “bigger and bigger”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“How do you go bigger?” Ramsey said. “Like, every single year they do these crossovers, it’s like it’s bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger so it’s just, I have no idea how they do it. So of course, they don’t have a script yet but they kind of break the story somewhat so when I found out kind of what they want to do it was just like really? You’re just gonna go even bigger? Every year it’s just bigger and bigger and bigger.”

While Ramsey didn’t giveaway anything about the crossover fans do know one major element of it. During the network’s upfronts presentation in May it was announced that Kate Kane/Batwoman would make her Arrowverse debut during the crossover event. The character’s introduction could serve as a precursor to her eventual solo spinoff series which is currently in development from Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. We also know that the crossover will be different from previous years on a more functional level. Legends of Tomorrow will not be part of the event and instead of serving as the eighth episodes of each of the series as it has in years past, this year’s crossover will be the ninth episode, putting the event into December 2018.

Ramsey has also previously said that, even though they go bigger every year the crossovers are a bit of a logistical nightmare.

“Logistically, it’s a nightmare,” Ramsey told fans at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, Australia last month. “And every single year they swear they’ll never do it again. And they always do.”

Are you looking forward to the Arrowverse crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!