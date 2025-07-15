Superman’s Best Character Is Not Returning Any Time Soon, Reveals Star

Warning: Spoiler for Superman below. Superman officially kicked off James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe, and it didn’t waste time introducing a new Justice League prototype. Dubbed the “Justice Gang,” this private team of superheroes is bankrolled by billionaire Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) and includes Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). While all three characters play key roles in Superman, their futures in the DCU are already heading in different directions. Both Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner are set to return in Peacemaker Season 2, and Gardner will also star in HBO’s upcoming Lanterns series. Sadly, as Gathegi told Variety, Mister Terrific won’t be joining them anytime soon, and he hasn’t been asked to appear in anything at all.

“I know that I have a multi-project deal, but the specifics of that are unknown to me,” Gathegi explained. “What James is driving home is the idea that they’re never going to rush into production with scripts that aren’t ready, so even whatever they do have planned for my characters is irrelevant until the draft comes in and it’s shootable. So I don’t count my chickens before they hatch. I want to be involved in this universe in a major way, and whether or not that comes to fruition is just a matter of time and faith and other people’s hard work.”

By the end of Superman, the Justice Gang remains operational, positioning them for future appearances. That’s already happening for Guy Gardner, who is confirmed to return in Lanterns, where he’ll appear alongside new Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). But when Gathegi was asked if he would also appear in the series, he gave a clear answer: “Oh, no, I can tell you that I’m not.” That means while Gardner and other characters are being folded into the DCU’s television slate, Mister Terrific’s next appearance remains completely unconfirmed.

The Justice Gang (Minus Mister Terrific) Is Also Coming to Peacemaker

Image Courtesy DC Studios

Gathegi’s absence from the current DCU slate is even more noticeable given the Justice Gang’s presence in Peacemaker Season 2. The teaser trailer for the new season shows Peacemaker (John Cena) being questioned by three members of the group: Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Maxwell Lord. The scene plays out as an awkward job interview for the Justice Gang, with Peacemaker trying to prove he’s qualified while the other heroes gossip behind muted microphones. It’s a quick, irreverent scene, but it shows how Superman’s ensemble is bleeding into Gunn’s other DCU projects.

Peacemaker Season 2 will also introduce multiversal elements, including an alternate version of Peacemaker with a new costume and a living version of his brother, Keith. According to Gunn, this storyline is connected to a pocket universe, a technology that is central to Superman‘s plot, and which demands Mister Terrific’s expertise to be shut down during the movie’s final arc. Despite all this DCU connectivity, there’s still no sign of Mister Terrific appearing in the show.

There has been some speculation that Mister Terrific could receive his own solo project at the DCU. However, nothing is in active development, and Gathegi’s comments make it clear he hasn’t been informed of any such plans.

Superman is currently playing in theaters. Peacemaker Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 21st, on HBO Max, while Lanterns is expected to drop sometime in 2026.

Where do you think Mister Terrific should appear next in the DCU?