Manu Bennett Teases Deathstroke’s Return For ‘Arrow’ Season 6

One of the best villains from Arrow‘s early years made a triumphant return in the Season 5 finale, with Oliver Queen recruiting the lethal mercenary Deathstroke to aid him in his battle against Prometheus.

Slade Wilson will continue to play a role in future episodes of Arrow as actor Manu Bennett recently revealed a photo wearing the famous eyepatch of his character on social media.

The Sun Never Sets #Arrow Season 6 #sladewilson #deathstroke A post shared by Manu Bennett (@manubennett) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Wilson returned to the series in the penultimate episode of Season 5 in which Oliver found him in Supermax. Since it had been years since Oliver first locked him in there, the effects of the mind-altering super soldier serum called Mirakuru had worn off. Slade’s sanity restored, he no longer hated Oliver and was willing to help him save his friends and family held captive by Adrian Chase.

The two joined up with Digger Harness AKA Captain Boomerang, who eventually betrayed them. But Slade remained loyal, donning the Deathstroke armor once again but this time fighting alongside Green Arrow.

Star Stephen Amell and Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim hinted that Bennett would continue to appear on the new season, a fact that was seemingly confirmed when Guggenheim posted the title of Episode 5 to social media, calling it “Deathstroke’s Return.”

Now that the character’s presence has been confirmed, it’s time to speculate how Slade Wilson will affect Team Arrow in Season 6. Will he remain a friend, return to being a foe, or straddle the line in between?

Oliver and company will certainly need the help as they go up against new villain Ricardo Diaz (AKA Richard Dragon), played by Kirk Acevedo, as well as LOST alum Michael Emerson in a mystery role. Should Deathstroke return to being a bad guy, it might be a little overwhelming for the heroes of Star City, who will still be healing from the explosive events of Arrow‘s Season 5 finale.

Arrow returns to The CW on October 12th at 9pm ET.