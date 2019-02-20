‘Arrow’: Diggle to Meet Someone From His Past

There are a lot of mysteries on The CW‘s Arrow and details about Diggle’s life before Oliver Queen and Team Arrow are among them. However, some of those details will soon be revealed thanks to the appearance of someone from Diggle’s past.

According to TV Line, at some point this spring fans will be introduced to Diggle’s old mentor, giving some insight into Diggle’s life outside of not just ARGUS but his service to Team Arrow as well.

“You can expect to meet this spring the decorated Army general who served as Dig’s mentor back in the day,” the report explains. “Though the gents are now estranged, they meet up again under unexpected circumstances.”

Diggle’s service in the Army is one that the show has touched on, but more in terms of how it impacted his relationship with his brother, Andy, and his wife, Lyla. In the case of Andy, Diggle was the reason he enlisted in the army. Later, Andy was apparently killed in the line of duty something that haunted Diggle especially after it was revealed that he was alive and working for H.I.V.E. When Andy did eventually die, it was because Diggle had to kill him.

Diggle’s time in the military became an issue again in a more present sense in Season 5 when he left Team Arrow to re-enlist in the military, a move that ultimately saw him set up and sent to military prison after he was blamed for trying to steal a weapon.

At this point, it’s not clear the context of the “unexpected circumstances” that will bring Diggle and his estranged mentor back into contact, but it may help shed some light on events teased in Star City’s future. In the most recent episode of Arrow, “Star City Slayer”, it’s revealed that in the future Connor Hawke is Diggle’s son — albeit apparently his adopted one. At the same time, Diggle’s fate in the future has not yet been revealed meaning that it’s not impossible that coming back into contact with his former mentor will shift the trajectory of Diggle’s life in such a way where he’s not present some twenty odd years forward or could even shed light on why Diggle would end up with a son beyond John Jr.

And when it comes to Connor, it seems like we’ll be finding out more about him as well as Oliver and Felicity’s daughter, Mia, in future episodes as well.

“Katherine McNamara told me that over the next couple of episodes, we will learn more about not just Future Mia, but Diggle’s grown son as well — including ‘where they’re coming from, and where they’re headed,’” the report explained.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes return March 4.