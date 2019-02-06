‘Arrow’: “Emerald Archer” Ending Explained

Tonight’s episode of Arrow, titled “Emerald Archer,” ended on a surprise revelation that will likely play out in a significant way during an upcoming episode.

Well, there are two big things. The first, which we have talked about before, takes place in the modern setting:

Along with the episode’s villain Chimera, everyone on Team Arrow except Oliver was taken in for dressing up in superhero costumes and acting in violation of the anti-vigilante law.

After a showy protest by both Dinah (who threatened to quit the police department) and Oliver (who turned himself in, offering to serve time along with his team), the mayor relented, acknowledging that Team Arrow had been instrumental in bringing in Chimera and numerous other threats over the years. She offered to drop the charges on the condition that Team Arrow agree to be deputized and work for the police, as Oliver has.

After that, though, comes an even bigger reveal: the whole “Emerald Archer” documentary is not just a framing device for the episode, but was being watched in the future by Blackstar, the street fighter played by Katherine McNamara.

As she finished the movie and turns it off, she is approached by Connor Hawke — John Diggle, Jr., as played by Joseph David-Jones in a couple of episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Connor Hawke — who was Oliver Queen’s son in the comics and briefly took over as the Green Arrow while Oliver was dead — appeared in two episodes of Legends, both of which took place in a dark, dystopian 2046 in which Oliver Queen was presumed dead but later turned out to be alive.

That is interesting, given that the two of them are virulently anti-vigilante in around 2040, and Oliver is apparently missing or dead. Where the story goes from there — especially as the pair take over the abandoned Team Arrow lair — is anybody’s guess, but we should probably get some answers soon.

There will be an entire episode taking place in the future, which will air a few weeks from now.

“We’re gonna answer almost everything this season, and a lot of those answers are gonna happen in the next few episodes,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “We have an all flash-forward episode in 16, where we’re really gonna dive in deep to the characters and answer mostly everything we setup in the first half.”

Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before Black Lightning on Monday nights on The CW.