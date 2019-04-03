Emily Bett Rickards Reveals Her First Post-‘Arrow’ Role

Last week, Arrow fans were shocked by the news that series star Emily Bett Rickards will not be returning as Felicity Smoak for The CW series’ eighth and final season this fall. However, while her time as Felicity is coming to a close, it’s another familiar role that she will step back into for her first, post-Arrow project.

Rickards took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she will be appearing in the play Reborning off Broadway at the Soho Playhouse this summer. This will mark the second run of Reborning that Rickards has been a part of after appearing in the Vancouver production last summer.

View this post on Instagram REBORNING Soho Playhouse. July 5 – August 3 @realitycurve for details A post shared by emilybett (@emilybett) on Apr 2, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Rickards’ announcement coincides with Reality Curve Theater’s own about the project. The theater, which put on the Vancouver production of Reborning, posted to their own Instagram account that it was the success of last summer’s production that led them to take the show to New York. The announcement revealed that they had set up an Indiegogo campaign to help fundraise to this move, offering presale tickets and other incentives. Those special pre-sale tickets have already sold out.

Written Zayn Dohrn, Reborning is a one-act play centered around played by Rickards, an artist whose work is called “reborning” — a craft in which dolls are meticulously turned into unique, extremely realistic creations. In the dark comedy, Kelly’s creations are made for customers with a variety of reasons for wanting the hyper-realistic dolls, including those trying to get past the grief of a lost child. It’s the work on one such doll for a customer that sends Kelly, her boyfriend, and her client down an interesting path, one that explores mental health, trauma, and the nature of creation.

The role is a bit of a departure from that of Arrow‘s Felicity. Last week, Rickards also took to Instagram to announce her departure from the series in the form of a poem that accompanied a collage photo of various notable Felicity moments from Arrow, including one from the character’s very first appearance on the show. For now, it’s unclear exactly how Felicity’s departure will be handled on Arrow. Stephen Amell recently shared that they had begun production of their last episode together while showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed that it will be revealed at the end of the current season.

At the moment, it’s unknown if Felicity will make any sort of appearance in Arrow‘s ten-episode final season, which is expected to factor into next season’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes will return on April 15th.