‘Arrow’ EP Reveals New Details About Vigilante

While there is still no clear answer as to who Vigilante is on Arrow or why he does what he does, executive producers for the show have promised that he will be identified this season.

During a new interview, showrunner Wendy Mericle gave some insight into not just why he was not identified last season, but what his role will be going forward.

“We are super psyched about that character and about the stories that we have planned,” Mericle recently told Rotten Tomatoes. “He’ll definitely come back. We left that dangling deliberately in season five knowing that we would bring that character back in season 6. He’ll have a really cool story line, not just in respect to the city, but also with respect to a particular member of the team. We’re intrigued and we’re kind of going through the casting process right now. We’re very excited about it.”

The big takeaway there is that the character is being cast and so is likely not a person who fans have seen onscreen before (without his mask off, that is). That disqualifies many of the guesses fans have made in the last year or so, but it opens up new possibilities that had not been previously seriously considered.

Vigilante showed up early last season; in the comics, the hero’s secret identity was Adrian Chase, but on TV, Chase turned out to be not a hero but a villain — Prometheus. Vigilante was last seen being kicked off a roof by Chase/Prometheus, although showrunners even then confirmed that the character survived and would turn up again.

As a newcomer, one possibility is that he will have ties to Black Canary; since she came in from another city last season, and right around the time Vigilante vanished, it would be entirely plausible that the pair had connections that were never explored in season five. Of course, with Diggle stepping into the role of Green Arrow, the team dynamic is a bit thrown and an argument could be made that a new face could have ties to anyone (except, maybe, Felicity).

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of Supernatural.