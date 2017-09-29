Arrow Featurette Teases the Relationship Between Black Siren and Quentin Lance

A newly-released featurette for Arrow‘s upcoming sixth season delves into the emotionally-charged relationship between villain Black Siren, the Laurel Lance of Earth-2, and Quentin Lance, the Earth-1 version of her father.

In the clip, Katie Cassidy talks about how she and co-star Paul Blackthorne were feeling awkward and conflicted trying to pick up their characters’ relationship in a different space and a different way. Showrunner Marc Guggenheim told her to use that energy to serve the story.

“It creates such an interesting emotional complication for the characters, because they know her as Laurel, which is someone who is beloved and adored,” Mericle said during ComicBook.com’s podcast commentary for the season 5 finale. “It creates such an interesting cognitive dissonance for Oliver and especially for Lance.”

“We’re going to keep playing with that [in season 6],” Guggenheim added.

The pair also said that originally Cassidy’s turn as Black Siren was meant as a one-off appearance in season 5, but that they so enjoyed having her back on the show that they started to think about what they could do with her going forward.

Black Siren first appeared on The Flash, right around the same time the Earth-1 version fo Laurel was killed by Damien Darhk on Arrow. There has been a lot of talk about how she will square off with Team Arrow, and especially the new Black Canary. Some fans are still rooting for her to be redeemable, so that they can have a “good” Laurel again.

Arrow will return to The CW at 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 12. That will mean a change of nights and times from its traditional Wednesday at 8 slot, but it gives Arrow the lead-in of The CW’s other long-running veteran, Supernatural.