Arrow’s Final Olicity Scene Divides Fans One Last Time

The Arrow series finale aired tonight and marked the end of Oliver Queen's story. The episode saw those closest to the hero come together to say goodbye one last time, but it also offered something of a final ending for the hero who saved Star City and the world. That ending is one that offered viewers resolution to Oliver and Felicity's love story, tale that fans of The CW series has watched play out over the show's eight seasons. Now that we know how it all comes together for the "Olicity" pairing, fans are reacting to how things shook out - and those reactions reflect a divide in how fans feel about the pairing.

Spoilers for tonight's Arrow finale, "Fadeout" below.

At the very end of the finale, once Oliver's funeral is over and goodbyes have been said, the episode takes viewers back to Star City 2040. It's a moment familiar to fans from Season 7's flash forward timeline as it takes fans back to that future moment where, after Mia and the heroes saved Star City once again, Felicity decides to leave it all behind and go with The Monitor somewhere there is no coming back from.

That place, it's revealed, is the afterlife. Specifically, Oliver's afterlife, a world of his creation where he's been waiting for her. After the pair kiss and reconnect, Oliver reveals that this place is where he first saw her all those years ago. Felicity objects, claiming it was in the IT department at her cubicle but he says no. A flashback shows that it's where saw her talking to his photograph in Moira Queen's office while Oliver - who know one knew was alive - hid behind a wall. He then tells her that they have all the time in the world for him to tell her the story. Happily ever after.

That ending is one that has left fans with a lot to say. For some, it was a perfect ending for a perfect pairing, while others had a dramatically different take. Just how divide are fans over the "Olicity" ending? Well, read on to see for yourself and be sure to let us know your take in the comments below.