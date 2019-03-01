‘Arrow’ Flashes Forward in “Star City 2040”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Star City 2040,” the upcoming all-flash-forward episode of Arrow.

In the episode, the heroes of the 2040s will be tested with a new crisis, while fans learn more about Mia Smoak’s childhood — which in itself sounds like it may be a minor spoilers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right — within the flash-forwards, there will be flashbacks…although they are not to the present day but to the years between now and 2040 — and it sounds like Felicity may have raised Mia on her own. That, of course, raises some serious questions about what happened to Oliver and where he went.

Recently, showrunner Beth Schwartz said that the path that led to Felicity Smoak’s apparent corruption and death would be explained in a future episode, and it seems likely that will be “Star City 2040.”

“We’re going to parallel those worlds a lot more in the last chapter of the season,” Schwartz said, explaining that the storytelling would take a form similar to what Arrow often did with its flashbacks during the first five seasons. “The first chapter, definitely, we opened a lot of questions. There’s a lot of mystery, and then, one by one, we’re going to start to reveal all those mysteries and then we’ll have a lot more paralleling of our characters from our present day to how they became who they are in the future.”

Asked whether they would carry over some of the mysteries that the show has been laying out into season eight, though, Schwartz suggested that fans will get all the answers they need this year.

“No, we’re going to pretty much answer I think almost everything this season, and a lot of those answers are going to happen in the next few episodes,” Schwartz said. “We have an all flash-forward episode in 16 where we’re really going to dive in deep to the characters and answer mostly everything we setup in the first half.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

FLASH FORWARD TO THE FUTURE

Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) and William (guest star Ben Lewis) venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes) and Zoe (guest star Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news. The flash forwards share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama.

Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “Star City 2040 will premiere on March 18.