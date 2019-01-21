‘Arrow’ Gets Kelsey Grammer To Narrate a Mockumentary For Its 150th Episode

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Emerald Archer,” the 150th episode of Arrow, which will air on February 4.

The episode will be a faux-documentary narrated by Cheers and Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, dealing with the rise of vigilantes following the appearance of Oliver Queen as “The Hood” at the start of Arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode was directed by Glen Winter, who will soon work with DC Universe on the Stargirl pilot. Winter has directed several of the most-watched and most-popular episodes of the Arrowverse.

Winter is also the second person recently associated with DC Universe to come to the episode; Grammer was briefly rumored to be playing the role of The Chief on Doom Patrol, a part that ultimately went to former James Bond Timothy Dalton.

Grammer has also worked on Netflix’s Trollhunters with former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim, who continues working with Arrow as a consulting producer despite Beth Schwartz having taken over many of his duties.

No word on whether the documentary will make mention of The Batman, who according to “Elseworlds” actually predated Oliver Queen in the masked vigilante department, but whose identity is not public and who has vanished from the public eye.

Oliver’s identity being revealed, and the jail time he served, likely makes his story an attractive one for the documentary in-universe. Storytelling-wise, it allows Grammer’s narrator a much broader look at the life of the Green Arrow than would have been plausible in a documentary made before the end of season six.

You can see the official synopsis below.

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Black Lightning. “Emerald Archer” will debut on February 4.