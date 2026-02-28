All Gear 5 Users in One Piece Ranked By Strength

The Wano Country Saga changed One Piece forever when the truth about Luffy’s Devil Fruit came to light. What was believed to be an ordinary Paramecia-type power turned out to be a legendary Zoan-type Devil Fruit that’s considered the most ridiculous power in the world. The World Government had to erase every piece of information about the fruit from the annals of history because of the threat it poses to them. Luffy was on the brink of death when he awakened his Devil Fruit and reached new heights of power he never thought possible. The power belongs to the Sun God Nika, a mythical warrior who liberated slaves with a big grin on his face.

The Drums of Liberation indicate Nika’s return, and the user can not only stretch his body like rubber but also alter his surroundings like any Paramecia-type fruit. Although Luffy calls this transformation Gear 5, it’s something that has existed for centuries, or maybe even longer. This also means that the power has been used by multiple characters throughout history, and here’s how they rank in terms of strength.

4) Jewelry Bonney

One of the most controversial moments in the series is when Bonney used the transformation like Luffy. However, it was nothing but an imitation that briefly boosted her powers. Her Age-Age Fruit allows her to not only alter the ages of herself and those around her, but she can also create a future she envisions.

Having heard the stories of Nika from her father throughout her childhood, the mythical warrior became her only source of comfort and hope for freedom. After witnessing Luffy’s Gear 5 form in all its glory, Bonney instantly realized the form belonged to Nika. During the battle in Egghead, she envisioned a future where she was the freest and transformed into the embodiment of freedom.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Ever since the beginning of the story, One Piece has portrayed its themes of freedom and liberation through the protagonist, and only solidified that fact after his Gear 5 awakening. The transformation isn’t a regular power-up Shonen fans are used to, but it’s tied to the core of the story and the world’s history. It hasn’t been long since Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit, but the power he has demonstrated is extraordinary.

He can transform his body and his surroundings into rubber while using his Gear 5 form and bring his imagination into reality, manifesting materials out of nothing. The only drawback Luffy is facing is how easily Gear 5 drains his stamina, which can seriously be a hindrance against powerful opponents.

2) Joyboy

Joyboy was the first pirate in history and the one who stood against the Allied Nations all by himself around 800 years ago. The story hasn’t even revealed his face, but his powers worked similarly to Luffy’s, and it’s evident he was far more powerful than the future Pirate King. Luffy still needs to improve his Devil Fruit powers and Haki to reach Joyboy’s level.

The Egghead Incident Arc only showed a glimpse of Joyboy’s Conqueror’s Haki, and it was enough to shake the entire island. Imu sensed the power all the way from Pangea Castle and was brought to their knees out of fear. Joyboy’s story will be revealed in the Final Saga, featuring his historical fight where he single-handedly went against the rulers of the Allied Nations and lost, marking the end of the Void Century.

1) Nika

The Devil Fruit was manifested into existence because of how much people across centuries wished for Nika to return. He existed long before Joyboy’s era, during an era of turmoil, and is still celebrated as the embodiment of freedom. His legend has been forgotten over the centuries, but the Giants in Elbaph still carry it to this day.

While the Buccaneers tried to pass down Nika’s legend, they were all eradicated by the World Government, and only the Giants remained who knew about the legendary warrior. While Nika’s powers haven’t been revealed so far, it’s safe to assume that his powers are greater than what the Devil Fruit can grant to the users.

