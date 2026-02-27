4 New Anime Coming to Netflix in March 2026

2026 is off to an exciting start as the winter season lineup introduces fans to some of the greatest anime ever. Some of the season’s biggest series of the season include the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Not only that, but many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts from their first episodes. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix introduces its own slate of new releases each month.

Acclaimed anime such as Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya, which became major hits this year, and there’s more to come in February 2026. Although the February slate was exciting, the platform will at least stream three new anime in March 2026. The list was confirmed by What’s on Netflix, which also shares the streaming dates of each anime.

4) Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope (Part 2)

The first part was released in January, and the anime will return with a second part on March 20th, continuing the story a year after the events in Laqua. The third season will be divided into four parts, which will all be released this year. The central characters, Liko and Roy, return to the series as they plan to rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers, which don’t have a leader now.

3) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run

Based on Hirohiko Araki’s classic series, the seventh part will be released on March 21st, 2026, as fans await the release date. The story takes place in the American Old West, where thousands of people lined up in San Diego to win the fifty million dollars. Since the era of horses is reaching its end, participants are allowed to use any vehicle they want. The upcoming part focuses on Gyro Zeppeli, a racer who has two steel balls at his waist instead of a gun.

2) Beastars: Final Season

After a disappointing delay, Beastars will return with its final season on March 21st, 2026, the same day as the premiere of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run. The season will follow the events that take place after Legoshi’s confrontation with Riz as he decides to leave school and move into the Beast Apartments.

1) Wind Breaker Season 1

Amid the Season 3 delay, Netflix confirmed that the first season of the anime will be added to its library on March 2nd, 2026. There is no confirmation on Season 2’s streaming date, but we can expect an update this year. The anime debuted in 2024 and is considered one of the most acclaimed school action series, following a group of high school boys who do everything they can to protect their town.

