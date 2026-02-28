Christian Bale’s New Sequel Finally Gives Us the Dark Knight Casting WB Tried & Failed To Make Happen

It took more than three decades, but Michael Mann’s long-awaited Heat 2 is finally starting to come to fruition. While the film does not have an official release date, there have still been plenty of exciting updates revealed over the past couple of months. In particular, casting is underway. After bringing Robert De Niro and Al Pacino together for the iconic original, Mann is once again recruiting names from the top of the Hollywood A-list for the follow-up. Back in December, it was confirmed that Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Heat 2. The prospect of DiCaprio working alongside an industry icon like Mann is exciting enough, but anticipation only increased once fans learned who else will appear in Heat 2.

Recently, DiCaprio’s fellow Oscar winner Christian Bale confirmed that he is also starring in Heat 2. Details beyond that, such as which characters the actors are playing, are being kept under wraps, but for many movie fans, this is a dream pairing that has been years in the making. As a matter of fact, over a decade ago, Warner Bros. attempted to bring Bale and DiCaprio together for a highly anticipated DC Comics sequel, but those plans fell apart.

Warner Bros. Wanted Leonardo DiCaprio To Star in The Dark Knight Rises

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

If WB had its way, audiences would have been treated to an epic DiCaprio vs. Bale showdown in 2012, when The Dark Knight Rises premiered. During development of Christopher Nolan’s third Batman movie, the studio pushed for DiCaprio to be cast as the villainous Riddler. WB’s line of thinking was understandable; at the time, DiCaprio was coming off of Nolan’s critically acclaimed box office hit Inception, so executives wanted to continue that partnership in the director’s next blockbuster. Additionally, DiCaprio’s status as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars meant casting him as a Batman villain would have made a major splash that potentially could have rivaled Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Fans of the Dark Knight trilogy were convinced the Riddler would appear in the series (with Wayne Enterprises employee Coleman Reese taking up the mantle, not a new character played by DiCaprio), but it never happened. Despite WB’s enthusiasm about bringing DiCaprio onboard, screenwriter David S. Goyer told executives, “Dude, that’s not how we work.” Nolan and Goyer had their own vision for what their third Batman movie should look like, and the story required a very different kind of villain. Looking to challenge Batman on a physical level, the imposing Bane was chosen as the antagonist for The Dark Knight Rises, perfectly fitting with the film’s tone.

While it earned positive reviews and was a box office hit, The Dark Knight Rises was subject to some intense criticism after it premiered, though as time has gone on, the film has proven to be a Batman masterpiece and a satisfying conclusion to Nolan’s trilogy. Still, it’s fun to think about the “what if” that is DiCaprio as the Riddler. Watching him go toe to toe with Bale would have been an exciting showdown between two titans of their craft, and DiCaprio would also have had an opportunity to showcase a different side of his range. The Dark Knight Rises was being developed before DiCaprio played vicious slave owner Calvin Candie in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, so audiences weren’t used to seeing him as a villain. Nolan and Goyer wrote some memorable antagonists in their Batman films, so DiCaprio could have relished in a scene-stealing, meaty role.

WB likely had visions of building a marketing campaign (and a possible awards campaign) around a captivating DiCaprio villain performance during those early conversations with Nolan and Goyer. But even if the filmmakers were game for the idea, odds are DiCaprio himself would have thrown a monkey wrench in the studio’s big plan.

Would Leonardo DiCaprio Have Broken One of His Rules To Star in The Dark Knight Rises?

Leonardo DiCaprio has put together one of the most impressive filmographies of his generation, starring in acclaimed titles like Titanic, Catch Me if You Can, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and One Battle After Another. One thing you won’t find on his resume, however, is a comic book adaptation. As we’ve established, this isn’t because people haven’t been interested in casting him in one. It’s by choice. In 2024, Timothée Chalamet shared the career advice DiCaprio gave him. “No superhero movies, no hard drugs,” is what he told the rising star.

This means that if a formal offer to play the Riddler ever came across his desk, DiCaprio probably would have politely declined. He’s never been interested in appearing in tentpole franchise fare. That said, it’s worth wondering if he would have made an exception for Nolan. DiCaprio has made a career out of collaborating with some of Hollywood’s most respected auteurs, which is likely what drew him to Inception. Though The Dark Knight Rises is a comic book movie, it’s a Christopher Nolan film first and foremost, so the situation is arguably a bit different than signing a multi-picture contract with Marvel Studios. DiCaprio might have been intrigued at the prospect of working with Nolan again, even if it meant breaking one of his rules. The Dark Knight Rises was positioned to be the trilogy’s conclusion, meaning it would have been a one-off for DiCaprio.

While there continue to be distinct auteurs working in the superhero realm (Ryan Coogler, James Gunn), the Dark Knight Rises “what if?” is probably the closest DiCaprio has ever gotten to starring in a comic book film. His aversion to acting in them does not stem from disinterest in the genre; his favorite Nolan movie, ironically, is The Dark Knight. Like many actors of his stature, DiCaprio is likely wary about locking himself into a particular role for an extended period of time. He’d rather keep his schedule clear for the next time Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, or Paul Thomas Anderson come calling. Looking at how his career turned out, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Of course, DiCaprio is breaking his unspoken “no sequels” rule to appear in Heat 2, so maybe there’s a world where he would have jumped at the chance to play the Riddler for Nolan. Historically, DiCaprio is very selective about the projects he chooses, so he needs to be a firm believer in the script before he signs on. That’s an encouraging sign for Heat 2; DiCaprio and Bale have their pick of a variety of films at any given time. The fact that both are set to star in Heat 2 means Mann could have something truly special that rivals the seminal original.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!