PS5 Users “Blown Away” by New Game You Can Play for Free

PlayStation fans on PS5 are “blown away” by an “amazing” new game that costs $40 on the PlayStation Store, but also can be played for free, courtesy of a free demo/trial also available on the PS Store. 2026 has had a fairly slow start to the year so far, but there have been a few gems, including on PS5. The biggest new release is Resident Evil Requiem, but this costs $70 and does not have a free demo. The second-best horror game so far this year does, though.

With an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store and a solid 80 on Metacritic, is Tarsier Studios and THQ Nordic’s Reanimal, a survival-horror game meets cinematic platformer with some stealth elements. This is the first release from the former since it parted ways with the Little Nightmares series, which it created and shipped the first two games of with Bandai Namco. It was not involved with the latest game in the series, which proved to be a flop without its original developer behind it. Reanimal is not a flop, though, and picks up where Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II left off.

“Reanimal Is Incredible”

Over on the PS5 Reddit page, one of the top posts right now is a post dedicated to the horror game, with lots of praise for it. The title of the post calls the game “incredible.” Meanwhile, the rest of the posts claim it is “the perfect co-op experience” and “super creepy.” The PS5 user was “blown away” by the game, which they say is even better than the studio’s previous work and is on the level of the best cinematic platformers of all time, like Inside.

The popularity of the post obviously echoes the sentiment, but so do some of the comments, which call it an “amazing experience,” while another describes the game as “fantastic.”

There are some comments that are put off by its $40 asking price, considering the game is only about five hours long. If you are one of these people, it may be worth waiting for a price drop in the future, especially because if you wait long enough, you can likely buy a complete edition that will bundle in its three upcoming DLC releases scheduled to drop between this year and next year. Until then, you are paying about $8 per hour of content, which is cheap by entertainment standards, but a little expensive by video game standards. All the user reviews suggest it is worth it, though.

