Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Next GameCube Game Coming to Switch 2

Nintendo has today revealed the next GameCube game that will be heading to Switch Online in the near future. Since GameCube titles began joining Nintendo Switch Online in 2025, Nintendo has already added some iconic games from the console’s library to its subscription platform. To date, this has included the likes of Luigi’s Mansion, Chibi-Robo, Wario World, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, and a handful of others. Now, another major GameCube game will be rolling out in the month ahead and will make one of the platform’s most costly titles easier to access than ever.

As of today, Nintendo announced that the next GameCube game joining Switch Online will be that of Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness. Originally released in 2005, Gale of Darkness was the follow-up to Pokemon Colosseum and featured many of the same mechanics and systems as its predecessor. While reviews for Gale of Darkness were a bit mixed upon its launch, the game has gone on to become a cult-classic amongst Pokemon fans. This has resulted in physical copies of the title skyrocketing in price over the years, as it has continuously sold for over $200.

Currently, Nintendo hasn’t announced specifics when it comes to the release of Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness for Switch Online. Instead, it has only broadly confirmed that the game will become available at some point in March 2026. A more well-defined date should be unveiled in the days or weeks ahead.

Future GameCube Games on Switch Online

With Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness slated for Nintendo Switch Online, we now know what to expect from the service in the months to follow. Nintendo previously announced the full slate of games that would be joining the GameCube catalog of NSO when it first revealed the program. The only remaining titles after Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness that we’re now waiting for are Super Mario Sunshine and Pokemon Colosseum. In all likelihood, both of these games should make their way onto Switch Online by the early summer, which would bring the list of available GameCube titles on the platform to 11.

As a reminder, GameCube games are only accessible through the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online. In addition, GameCube games can only be played on Switch 2, and aren’t on the original Switch. So if you want to play Gale of Darkness upon its launch next month, you’ll want to make sure you meet both of these criteria in advance.

