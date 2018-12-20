‘Arrow’ Showrunner Says Diggle as Green Lantern Is “to Be Continued”

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover (kind of) confirmed a long-running Arrow fan theory, and it sounds like fans are already wondering what’s to come.

During the second hour of “Elseworlds”, ARGUS and Team Flash succeeded in opening a breach to Earth-90, which allowed that universe’s Barry Allen (John Wesley Shipp) to arrive. Once he did, he warned the teams about an oncoming “crisis”, but not before he turned to John Diggle (David Ramsey) and expressed surprise that he wasn’t wearing “his ring”.

For Arrow fans, this finally confirmed that at least one doppleganger of John Diggle is a Green Lantern, something that has been speculated about for several years now. But according to Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz, fans shouldn’t expect to see that tease play off on Earth-1 in the immediate future.

“To be continued.” Schwartz teased to reporters during an “Elseworlds” press screening. “No, we were all really excited about that fun nod. But I’m not sure what’s to come of that, really.”

“It’s not been written yet,” added The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing.

“Yeah, it’s not been written yet,” Schwartz echoed.

The possibility of one version of Diggle being a Green Lantern has been thrown out quite a bit over the years, with Ramsey himself suggesting the theory.

“I think Diggle’s doppelganger should have a certain power ring,” Ramsey said back in 2017. “Just saying. But I have no idea who he’s going to be or if we’re going to see him.”

And even though it’s unclear exactly what the fate of the Earth-90 version of Diggle is, considering the carnage that occured on that Earth in the first “Elseworlds” scene, the fact that The CW is bringing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to life next year will surely make some speculate that we could really see Diggle as a Green Lantern.

“When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans.” Arrow‘s Stephen Amell said of “Elseworlds” during a Facebook Live. “It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on January 21st at 8/7c on The CW.