Arrow’s Katherine McNamara On Getting Her Superhero Costume in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Whether you are a series lead or a guest star, one of the most exciting experiences for a lot of actors on DC and Marvel TV shows and movies is the first fitting for your superhero costume. In some cases it can be the first thing people see you in, such as with The Flash‘s Grant Gustin or Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, but as often as not, especially on TV, it’s a while before a character (and by extension an actor) “earns” the suit. That moment came for Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara tonight, appearing in the first part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and being handed a case containing her very own Green Arrow costume.

With her father Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) fated to die in the Crisis, he gave her the case and told her, “there should always be at least one Green Arrow.” It was a bit of an inversion of what he said in last week’s episode of Arrow — that “there are no more stories left” for the Green Arrow — and pretty clearly sets up the planned Green Arrow and the Canaries crossover that McNamara will headline.

“It’s a whole other level — not only in how you look, but how you feel, it’s a whole other level,” McNamara told ComicBook.com. “I’m very well versed in wearing jeans and leather jackets and running around and kicking butt on screen. That’s very much in my wheelhouse at this point, given my last couple of jobs. But when you’re putting on a suit that is so iconic, and it carries such a legacy with it — and getting to work with the folks that create the suit, who know so intimately all of the details that go into it, and the certain elements that need to carry over, and the certain things that are going to make people connect the dots. There’s a fabric called Eurojersey that they use to make a lot the suits. And they had a special fabric printed with little tiny arrowheads all over it for my suit specifically, so that they could carry the Arrow motif through everything. It makes it so special. And it’s those details that are what make each of these characters so iconic. To get to join the ranks in a real way, is really exciting. It’s a huge honor. And too, you know, when you’re on set, it’s one of those moments that makes you really grateful. You really have to take it in and, and take a mental picture, because when you have a couple of folks with S’s on their chest and you know, a bat here and there, and a few choice iconic characters surrounding you, you realize what a special moment it is. And how much that needs to be remembered.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. Black Lightning‘s midseason finale will have a “Crisis” tie-in as well, although unofficially.