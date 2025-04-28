Superman Star Reveals What Clark and Jimmy Olsen’s Friendship Is Like in James Gunn Movie

Skyler Gisondo offered fresh insight into the relationship between Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman. The actor, who plays the iconic Daily Planet photographer, revealed details about his dynamic with star David Corenswet (Superman), describing their on-screen bond as a natural friendship. Speaking on the DC Studios Showcase podcast, Gisondo emphasized the ease and camaraderie between the two characters, suggesting the film will provide a key look at the Man of Steel’s more human connections. This glimpse aligns with Gunn’s stated intention to focus on Clark Kent’s character and values as he establishes the foundational tone for the new DC Universe.

“David and I got the opportunity to hang out a bit before we started filming and kind of just became friends,” Gisondo shared. “And our scenes, the little stuff we have together, we really are just buddies, there’s a real ease to it. It’s an opportunity to see the human side of Superman.” This description points toward a classic interpretation of the Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen relationship, which has historically been a vital anchor for Superman, grounding the god-like alien through his interactions with his earnest, relatable human pal. Showing Superman as a “buddy” allows the audience to connect with the person beneath the cape, reinforcing the themes of hope and humanity that Gunn is prioritizing for his DCU kickoff.

“Also, David’s so yoked, he’s huge in this movie, and I feel like I gave him the opportunity to talk to another dude with a similar body,” Gisondo joked during the podcast appearance. “He gets to relax because very rarely does he meet another dude that also lifts, and gets it, and is jacked. So we kind of bro down, in that way.” Gisondo’s humorous follow-up, poking fun at his own leaner physique compared to Corenswet’s impressive Superman build, perfectly captures the lighthearted spirit often associated with Jimmy Olsen. His enthusiastic energy feels very much in line with the traditional portrayal of Superman’s number one pal, suggesting Gisondo has a firm handle on the character’s enduring appeal.

Everything We Know About James Gunn’s Superman

Image courtesy of DC Studios

James Gunn’s Superman serves as the cornerstone of the entirely new DC Universe, launching Chapter One: Gods and Monsters in theaters. Gunn, acting as writer, director, and co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, is tasked with setting the tone and direction for this interconnected cinematic future. The film aims to present a Superman who embodies “truth, justice, and the American way,” as Safran puts it, focusing on his inherent kindness in a world that might view such traits as old-fashioned. Gunn has explicitly stated that Superman is not an origin story. Instead, the movie finds Clark Kent already established as Superman and working at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane. The narrative will explore Clark reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, navigating his dual identity, his burgeoning relationship with Lois, and his place among other emerging heroes.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, stepping into the iconic suit previously worn by Henry Cavill in the DCEU. Corenswet’s Superman is described as being around 25 years old, making him younger than Cavill’s iteration but more experienced than Smallville’s version. Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) takes on the role of intrepid reporter Lois Lane, characterized as “fiercely intelligent” and perhaps initially unsure about her colleague, Clark. Facing off against them is Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, The Menu) as the brilliant and ruthless Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch-nemesis and CEO of LuthorCorp.

Beyond the core Metropolis players, Superman introduces a host of other DC heroes, signaling the broader scope of Gunn’s DCU from the outset. Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Firefly) portrays Guy Gardner, an abrasive Green Lantern complete with his signature comic book bowl cut. Isabela Merced (Madame Web, Alien: Romulus) suits up as Hawkgirl. Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind, X-Men: First Class) plays the genius inventor Michael Holt, also known as Mister Terrific. Finally, Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham) appears as the elemental transmuter Rex Mason/Metamorpho. This ensemble suggests a world already populated with extraordinary individuals, forcing Superman to navigate his role not just as Earth’s protector, but as part of a larger heroic community.

Superman is scheduled for release on July 11th.

