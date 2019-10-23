Arrow: Thea Returns in “Leap of Faith” Preview

Oliver Queen’s mission for The Monitor continued this week with the hero finding himself back in Hong Kong to collect something else for the powerful cosmic being — this time a person. But next week, Oliver is headed to Nanda Parbat determined to find out for himself is he really can trust The Monitor. That adventure may not exactly be on The Monitor’s list of tasks, but as we can see in the promo for next week’s “Leap of Faith” it will bring Oliver back together with someone very important to him, his sister, Thea.

“Leap of Faith” will see the return of Willa Holland as Thea. Holland left Arrow during the show’s sixth season when she went off with Nyssa Al Ghul and Roy Harper to locate and destroy three Lazarus Pits that Malcolm Merlyn let behind. While flash forwards in Season 7 hinted that things didn’t go especially well with that mission — it’s never really made clear what happened — we haven’t heard anything about what Thea has been up to. In the promo, we don’t quite get any new information about Thea’s mission, but she is very interested in Oliver’s. You can also check out the official episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WILLA HOLLAND GUEST STARS – Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim.”

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis. “Leap of Faith” will debut on October 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.