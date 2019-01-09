‘Arrow’ Midseason Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Shattered Lives,” the midseason premiere to Arrow set to debut in two weeks.

The episode sees Oliver and company looking to pick up the pieces after his experiences in prison and everything that has happened to the team and the city in his absence.

Oliver was released from prison before the end of the season, but did not have too much time to adjust to his life before being plunged back into the deep end. Working with the Star City Police Department, he is trying to find the new Green Arrow, while the mayor is angry at both he and the police for their decision to work together.

Things with Felicity are obviously not 100%, either; besides the trauma she went through during his absence and at the hands of Ricardo Diaz, the “Elseworlds” crossover proved that she is still not entirely over his decision to turn himself into the FBI without her, and still a bit uneasy in the status of their relationship as a result.

And that is before you even bring in the fact that he seemingly went on to make a deal with a cosmic being without the opportunity to consult his wife on the matter.

All of that does not even begin to scratch the surface of the revelation that Oliver has a long-lost half sister who is the very New Green Arrow that Oliver and members of his former Team Arrow are working wth the police to find.

OLIVER RETURNS TO HIS REGULAR LIFE IN STAR CITY

Oliver (Stephen Amell) is ready to get back to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). However, when Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow (Sea Shimooka) things take a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) must answer to ARGUS about Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “Shattered Lives” will debut on January 21.