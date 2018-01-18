‘Arrow’s Echo Kellum Teases Love Interest for Mister Terrific

Arrow‘s midseason finale saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) celebrate their marriage in a reception for the family and friends. However, not everyone in attendance was as in love with love as the happy couple appeared to be. Curtis (Echo Kellum) in particular had a difficult time, getting a little drunk while thinking about his own failed marriage.

As fans may recall, Curtis was married to a man named Paul when he first became part of Team Arrow. Unfortunately, Curtis’ double life as Mister Terrific took its toll on the relationship leading to Paul leaving him upon discovering his vigilante identity. Since then, Curtis has wholeheartedly been part of Team Arrow but after seeing how Oliver and Felicity’s marriage impacted him, fans have wondered if there might be new love in Mister Terrific’s future. According to Kellum, while Curtis may be little jaded, that doesn’t mean his heart is hardened.

“You know, making the leap to marriage is such an important decision and there has to be so much love there and to lose that, to have somebody leave you because you want to follow your passion and your dreams should make you pretty jaded,” Kellum told ComicBook.com. “Not feel like, you know, dating is a good idea because it only ends this one way, but you know, it kind of harkens me back to Curtis’ optimism where, you know, he’s not gonna let that stop him from still trying to fulfill himself, his heart with finding a partner.”

Kellum went on to say that, for Curtis, it would be good to see him get himself out there simply to have some fun and a bit of happiness and that it is something audiences will see unfold during the rest of the season on Arrow.

“And that I, for one, think it’ll be great to see him get in the field in a different way, to get out there and date, and just, you know, take life one day at a time, you know, club, or just something,” he said. “But just go out there, have some fun, and live life for himself and, you know, try to find some happiness. Even though he doesn’t need anyone to make him happy, but, he can find someone to complement his happiness and, you know, I think you’ll definitely see touches of that throughout the season.”

Finding someone to compliment his happiness may well be something Curtis needs in the second half of the season. The midseason finale saw the team fracture and Thursday’s season premiere, Mister Terrific will team up with Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) separately from Green Arrow to take on Cayden James (Michael Emerson) and the threat he and his team of villains pose for Star City, a task that, judging by promos for the episode, won’t be happy or easy for any of the heroes.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Divided” airs January 18th.