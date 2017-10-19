‘Arrow’: “Next of Kin” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for ‘Next of Kin’, the upcoming third episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

There aren’t a lot of details about the episode that would tie to the title, but we do know that the episode will see the introduction of another DC Comics character to the Arrowverse — Onyx.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode Onyx (guest star Chastity Dotson) will lead a rogue black-ops team to break into Kord industry to steal something, giving Team Arrow a new challenge to face. Meanwhile Oliver (Stephen Amell) continues struggling in his attempts to connect with his son, William (Jack Moore) and will find himself reaching out for guidance and help.

The challenges of fatherhood is something that Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle has said previously is something that the show is exploring this season, specifically what it’s like for Oliver to be a father and also be an in-the-spotlight figure in Star City.

“We are definitely exploring this notion of what is it like for Oliver to have a kid and be in the spotlight in the city,” Mericle said. “We are going to be using that as a platform to tell some stories, because it’s just a natural place to go. It gives us an opportunity to tell political stories from a different perspective.”

The episode is being directed by Kevin Tancharoen, who previously helmed Arrow entries ‘Monument Point’ and ‘Kapiushon’. He has also directed episodes of all of Arrow‘s sister shows, as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the upcoming Marvel’s Inhumans.

‘Next of Kin’ will air on Thursday, October 26th, at 9/8c on The CW. Click through our gallery below to check out the photos.