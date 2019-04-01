There’s No New ‘Arrow’ Tonight

The whole second half of Arrow‘s seventh season has been a complicated one. Not only did Oliver discover he has a previously unknown half-sister, but Felicity revealed that she is pregnant and even as his family expanded there were still challenges. Working with the Star City Police became the new norm and then, last week, it was revealed that Emiko Queen isn’t an ally — she’s the big bad. However, if you’re looking forward to what happens next after that big reveal, you’re going to have to wait a bit.

Arrow is currently on another small hiatus this season, meaning that there’s no new episode this week. The CW series will return on April 15 with new episodes at a new time as well: 9/8 Central. If you tune in tonight, you’ll be able to see the midseason premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 8/7 Central followed by an episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

BIRDS OF PREY; CAITY LOTZ GUEST STARS — After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), to go on a crime spree around Star City. While Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance (guest star Caity Lotz) for help. However, Laurel rebuffs all her efforts, forcing the former friends to face off against each other. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Elisa Delson.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Lost Canary” will premiere on April 15.