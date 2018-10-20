‘Arrow’: Oliver and Felicity Target Diaz in “Level Two”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Level Two,” the November 5 episode of Arrow.

In the episode, both Oliver and Felicity are working in their own ways to track down Ricardo Diaz, while both Rene and Dinah work on their own issues.

The series came back to a radically changed status quo; with Oliver Queen in prison, his loved ones are in danger, so Felicity and William are living under assumed identities in witness protection. Meanwhile, Team Arrow has been broken up and are doing their best to contribute to the community as civliians.

Rather than the flashbacks that shaped the narrative in the first five seasons of the show, this season is experimenting with flash-forwards, which track the life of an older William as he seeks out Roy Harper on Lian Yu for training.

Roy has returned to the series as a series regular this season, potentially reshaping the narrative and exciting longtime fans who have missed him since he left Star City in season 4.

Meanwhile, Oliver and his buddy Stanley Dover are doing the TV version of the never-produced Supermax movie script, which saw Oliver convicted of a crime he didnt commit and teaming up with a group of prisoners to get home.

Besides Diaz, and a group of villains who have been terrorizing Oliver to the best of their abilities in prison, it is not yet clear who might join Diaz in the arena of villains this year — but we’ll be finding out soon, surely.

“Level Two” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

RULES ARE MADE TO BE BROKEN

Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a drastic move in his quest to find Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Like her husband, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) pulls out all the stops to get to Diaz. Meanwhile, when arsonists target Rene’s (Rick Gonzalez) community center, injuring Zoe (guest star Eliza Faria) in the process, the mysterious new Green Arrow swoops in to help save the day. Faced with pressure from the mayor to capture the vigilante, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) must decide if following the rules at all costs is the best plan to keep the city safe.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT before episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Level Two” debuts on November 5.