‘Arrow’: Emily Bett Rickards Teases Relationship Trouble for Olicity in Season Finale

Arrow closes out its sixth season this week, but it sounds like that closure may spell trouble for Oliver and Felicity’s marriage.

Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity on The CW drama, teased to Entertainment Weekly that Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity’s marriage might not survive the upcoming confrontation with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When the season ends, they have a [severance] in their relationship and not one that they imposed on themselves,” Rickards said before following up with an ominous “dun, dun, dun!”

On first glance one would think that tease is truly ominous and that the couple — who had an impromptu wedding in the last hour of the “Crisis on Earth-X” Arrowverse crossover — could be heading for a death or a divorce. But it’s also equally as likely that the couple may face a different challenge. At the end of last week’s episode, Oliver went to FBI Agent Watson and asked for her help taking down Diaz. He had to admit to being the Green Arrow in order to secure that help and that may mean Oliver will end up behind bars.

The title of the season finale is “Life Sentence,” too and Rickards went a little further, acknowledging that Oliver’s deal with the FBI will have major consequences.

“When you make an alliance, you also have to make a sacrifice, and in terms of making a sacrifice, you also have to have a bargain, and that’s the big question at the end of this season: Does what we lost outweigh the gain?” Rickards said. “Having to do the deal with the FBI is the catalyst of that question for the end of our season.”

While Rickards couldn’t elaborate on what she meant, she did explain that the finale would be more personal than in previous years.

“This year I thought it was a little unpredictable,” Rickards said. “It’s different from other seasons just because it feels so personal. Not to say getting blown up on an island doesn’t feel personal, but it does happen from afar and this one is right at home.”

The idea that the season finale is unpredictable was echoed by co-star Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance/Black Siren). Cassidy told ComicBook.com at Heroes and Villains FanFest in Nashville that the finale would be “insane”.

“It’s all of the things,” Cassidey said. “It’s all of the things, and then leaving you hanging. It’s huge. It’s massive. It’s insane. I don’t know how we shoot this show. I’ve been doing this for fifteen years, but I don’t know how we shoot a movie every nine days.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, airs May 17.