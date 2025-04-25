James Gunn Responds to Lanterns DC Hero Casting Rumor (But Fans Aren’t So Sure)

DC Studios co-head James Gunn responds to a query regarding a casting rumor concerning the upcoming TV show Lanterns, but some fans aren’t so sure about what he has to say. On the social media platform Threads, a fan asked Gunn about that possibility of Lanterns star Garret Dillahunt portraying Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on the DCU series. The actor sparked speculation himself by posting photos of him dressed as Green Arrow on his Instagram story. But according to Gunn, Dillahunt is not playing the DCU’s Green Arrow. He didn’t have much to say about the matter, but he debunked the rumor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Haha no,” Gunn wrote on Threads in response to the question about Dillahunt playing Arrow. While there’s no less an authoritative source on the DCU than Gunn, some fans think Dillahunt could still be Arrow. One person asked if the actor was just “screwing around with WB props and costumes” and another wondered why Dillahunt would post the pictures. Scrolling through the comments, Dillahunt appears to be part of an unofficial project.

The Lanterns cast features Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the headlining roles of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Nathan Fillion is also set to reprise Guy Gardner from this summer’s Superman. When Dillahunt joined Lanterns late last year, it was reported he would be playing the recurring character William Macon, described as a “modern cowboy” who is “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade.” Jason Ritter is playing William’s son Billy.

Lanterns does not have an official release date yet, but the hope is it will premiere at some point next year. It was recently reported actor Paul Ben-Victor had been cast as the character Antaan, a figure who sounds very similar to Red Lantern Atrocitus from the comics.

Gunn doesn’t comment on every rumor concerning projects he’s involved with, but he will be transparent about certain developments when he feels it’s warranted. For example, he has been open about progress on The Batman Part II script and why the film’s release date has been delayed. Gunn has also set expectations for when fans can expect a new trailer for Superman. Based on his track record, it feels safe to take what he’s saying about Lanterns at face value. He could have easily just not commented on the speculation, but he decided to debunk it, attempting to clear the air for inquisiting fans.

There have been bait and switches in high-profile franchise projects before, so it wouldn’t be entirely far-fetched for Dillahunt to be playing someone else instead. In some cases, studios like to preserve surprises and will employ misdirection to keep fans off the scent until a movie or show premieres. That could still happen here, but if Gunn is going out of his way to say Dillahunt isn’t portraying the new Green Arrow, then right now, people should just anticipate seeing his self-righteous cowboy.