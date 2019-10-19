Arrow To Introduce a New Deathstroke in “Present Tense”

Mister Terrific is back in Star City — and we bet he’s just delighted that it comes just in time to square off with a new Deathstroke in “Present Tense,” the November 5 episode of Arrow‘s final season. While the Deathstroke Gang have been major players in the flash-forward stories over the last season or so, Oliver Queen’s timeline has not had to deal with a Deathstroke in a while. During the course of the series, the villain has taken different forms: Slade Wilson was the season two big bad and one of Oliver’s most formidable foes, and he was later succeeded in the role by one of his sons. This time, though, it seems unlikely that it will be a Wilson behind the mask.

At the start of the season, it was not clear whether Deathstroke was going to be fair game this year. The character is currently serving as the principal antagonist on the second season of Titans on the DC Universe, where he is played by Esai Morales. That version of the character was played on Arrow by Manu Bennett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow‘s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Arrow airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.