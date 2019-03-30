‘Arrow’ Executive Producers Release Statement on Emily Bett Rickards’ Exit as Felicity Smoak

The producers of Arrow have confirmed that Emily Bett Rickards will not return for the final season of The CW series. Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Beth Schwartz released a statement to Entertainment Weekly. In the statement, the producers say of Rickards, “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life. And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Rickards announced her departure earlier today with a poetic message to fans on Instagram. The message says:

“The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens

And why TGA is so damn hot

And yes, canaries need more scenes… But wait just one minute

before we go and do all that

For this makes me out of breath

To have this not small chat

Felicity and I

are a very tight two

But after one through seven

we will be saying goodbye to you

I thank you all for the time we’ve shared

The elevators we have climbed

The monsters we have faced and scared

And The burgers we have dined

I will keep her in my heart for always

And I hope that you can too

Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you

Love,

Felicity and Me”

The CW announced in March that Arrow will end with its eighth season, which leads into DC Television “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Following the announcement, Rickards wrote in a statement, “I’ve been trying to find the worlds to simply say what the last seven years have meant to me, and I believe this photo sums it up! Without this show I would have not met the inspiring people pictured here nor those I have gotten to work with and get to work with every day. People who have become my family. I’m excited to see what is in store for the story we have been telling.”

Arrow leading man Stephen Amell shared his reaction to the news of Rickards’ departure. When the show’s end was first announced, Amell stated, “Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

What do you think of Emily Bett Rickards leaving Arrow before the final season? Let us know in the comments. Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

