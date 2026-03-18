Mark Hamill Makes Rare FanExpo Appearance as Con Expands With Anaheim Special Edition

Few actors have embedded themselves into pop culture as thoroughly as Mark Hamill. His portrayal of Luke Skywalker across the Star Wars saga cemented his name in Hollywood history, and a prolific career as one of the most celebrated voice actors in the medium ensured that new generations would grow up hearing him long before they ever saw his face on screen. In particular, Hamill’s voice work as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series earned him a reputation as a definitive take of the character, a feat he solidified upon across decades of animation, video games, and theatrical films. Despite this extraordinary footprint in entertainment, Hamill is notably absent from the convention circuit, rarely making the kind of personal appearances that mark the fan experience for many of Hollywood’s most beloved figures. That scarcity makes his next scheduled outing a genuinely significant event.

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Fan Expo HQ, the largest producer of comic con events in the world, has officially announced Fan Expo HQ Anaheim: Special Edition, bringing its signature convention experience to the Anaheim Convention Center for the first time from June 26 through June 28, 2026. Headlining the show is Mark Hamill, who will take the stage to discuss his legendary career and meet fans through photo ops and autograph sessions across the weekend. At a recent FAN EXPO appearance in Chicago, Hamill offered a message that underlines exactly why his attendance carries such weight. “I want to thank you all,” Hamill told the crowd. “I’ve said this many times, if it weren’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be here. You have been so loyal and so committed throughout.”

Mark Hamill Has Built One of the Most Durable Careers in Hollywood

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

While it’s easy to reduce Hamill’s career to the role of Luke Skywalker, the star has proved dozens of times how versatile he can be. After the original Star Wars trilogy concluded, Hamill made a deliberate pivot toward the stage, appearing on Broadway in productions of The Elephant Man and Amadeus, demonstrating the range that the blockbuster circuit rarely demanded of him. After that, his turn as the Joker, beginning with Batman: The Animated Series, gave him another iconic character.

Rather than mimicking the theatrical menace that Jack Nicholson had established on screen three years earlier, Hamill constructed an entirely distinct interpretation of the Joker, one that balanced unpredictable comedy with genuine psychological terror. The performance proved so foundational that it continued across spin-off series, direct-to-video films, and the Batman: Arkham video game series for over two decades, accumulating a body of work under a single character that most actors never achieve across their entire careers. His range within the voice acting space extended far beyond Gotham as well. Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Hobgoblin in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and Colonel Muska in the Disney dub of Castle in the Sky each showed Hamill’s willingness to inhabit villainy across wildly different tonal registers without ever defaulting to the same formula.

Tickets for Fan Expo Anaheim: Special Edition are on sale now at fanexpoanaheim.com, including single-day tickets, three-day passes, and VIP packages. Special packages incorporating photos, autographs, and priority panel seating for Mark Hamill go on sale March 24 at 10 am PT.

Are you planning to attend Fan Expo Anaheim: Special Edition to see Mark Hamill? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!