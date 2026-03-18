The DCU’s Forgotten TV Series Gets a Much-Needed Update After Latest Rumors

When James Gunn and Peter Safran formally unveiled the first slate of their rebooted DC Universe in early 2023, the announcement introduced a sprawling lineup of interconnected theatrical and television projects, ranging from the already-released Creature Commandos and Superman to the upcoming theatrical debut of Supergirl and the HBO crime drama Lanterns. As the franchise has matured, however, certain projects from that original announcement have been sidelined. The Authority film remains dormant without a clear path to production, while other entries have been superseded by newer additions to the slate. Among the series that fans feared had been shelved was Booster Gold, an HBO Max project that had gone conspicuously quiet despite being one of the headline announcements of the initial DCU reveal.

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Rumors of Booster Gold being canceled began circulating after fans noticed that David Jenkins, the Our Flag Means Death creator attached to write the Booster Gold pilot, had deleted his previous posts about Booster Gold from his Instagram feed. From there, the speculation escalated further, with additional claims that Jenkins had unfollowed Gunn on the platform entirely, which proved entirely false upon inspection. By the time the cancellation narrative had fully taken hold across social media, Jenkins stepped in to address it directly. “As far as I know, it [Booster Gold] is still in the pipeline,” he confirmed in a fan reply on Instagram. The phrasing, however, is notably guarded. Jenkins did not explicitly confirm his own continued involvement with the project, leaving open the possibility that the series is moving forward under new creative leadership while he has quietly stepped away.

Booster Gold Remains One of the DCU’s Most Exciting Projects

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The original DCU slate has evolved considerably since its announcement. Clayface, a body horror feature directed by James Watkins, is set to hit theaters on September 11, 2026, and represents one of the bolder tonal departures in the franchise. In addition, Superman has already received a greenlit sequel in Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for July 9, 2027, with Gunn returning to write and direct. On the animation front, DC Studios has expanded with Mister Miracle, a DCU animated series written and executive produced by Tom King, adapting his acclaimed 12-issue miniseries. Meanwhile, Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is developing a Teen Titans movie, though she has temporarily set aside that project to focus on a solo Wonder Woman film script.

While it can be bothersome for Booster Gold fans to see new projects take precedent over his TV show, it’s worth noting DC Studios has operated from the outset under the philosophy that no project proceeds to production until the script meets Gunn’s standards. The series’ original showrunner, Danny McBride, left the project soon after Gunn stated back in December 2024 that the Booster Gold scripts were not yet where he wanted them to be. Jenkins was brought in last July with a clean slate to develop a new pilot rather than retooling existing drafts, as DC Studios wants to put story first. If Jenkins has indeed parted ways with the DCU, that only means DC Studios is determined to find the perfect match to bring the character into live-action, a process that might be slower than some of us would like, but it’s still better than rushing an unfinished script into production.

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