Arrow Recap With Spoilers: All Hell Breaks Loose in “Purgatory”

What’s everyone doing on Lian Yu? Will Team Arrow be able to stop the Crisis? Here’s what happened on tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Purgatory.” Full disclosure: big spoilers up ahead!

Both groups — Team Arrow and Future Team Arrow — have made their way their Lian Yu, where The Monitor wants them to build a Crisis-stopping weapon. Lyla reveals the weapon they’re asked to build won’t stop the impending crisis; rather it will save the heroes that can stop it. This revelation leads Oliver to unveil his fate to his kids — he’s fully expecting to die during the coming days.

Elsewhere, Lyla explains to Diggle that Novu has served as a guardian angel of sorts over the past few years. She says he told her he was the one that rescued her and her unit from an IED when they were stationed in Afghanistan.

Before long, it’s revealed Dinah, Roy, and Rene are flying into the island separately. They’re a short distance from the island when the plane they’re traveling in is hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. The groups split up to find the wreckage and Diggle, Lyla, and Connor eventually come across Dinah and a severely injured Rene — Roy is nowhere to be found. They eventually find him pinned underneath a piece of airplane wreckage, with his arm completely crushed. Connor tries recommending an amputation, though his father instantly disagrees.

Oliver and Laurel come across the device Dinah and her plane team was carrying but they run into an obstacle — people Oliver previously encountered on the island, who have since passed on, have seemingly returned in physical form. This includes some Deathstroke-associated mercenaries led by Edward Fyers and Yao Fei.

Laurel escapes after Oliver and Yao Fei chase after the mercenaries. After Laurel syncs up with Dinah, Diggle, Connor, and Roy, the latter convinces the group to amputate his arm so they can help Oliver out. In their pursuit, Oliver and Yao Fei get entrapped in nets strung by trees, something that only momentarily hangs them back. Yao Fei uses a lens and his knife to burn out of the nets, allowing Oliver to rendezvous with the rest of the group at camp — where they’ve been surrounded by Fyers and his men.

An all-out battle breaks out between Team Arrow and Fyers’ men. Oliver and William begin powering up the device when it’s revealed Oliver isn’t the one that powers it — Novu made it so Lyla would be the wielder of the world-saving device. Lyla turns it on and it instantly disperses of Fyers and all of his men. The second after she uses it, she then steps through a portal, presumably to reconnect with Novu ahead of the Crisis.

As everyone begins to disperse, Oliver and Diggle have a heart to heart. During this, Oliver asks Diggle to track down Felicity after Crisis and have her reconnect William and Mia so they don’t have to grow up apart. They two then agree the future version of the characters need to be returned to 2040 before Crisis begins.

Oliver’s speaking with Mia to end the episode when the skies turn red and a lightning storm begins. Lyla arrives and tells the pair she’s been renamed Harbinger and the Crisis has begun.

Arrow airs Tuesday nights on The CW beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.