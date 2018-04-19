‘Arrow’s Katie Cassidy on If Black Siren Can Be Redeemed

Arrow‘s sixth season is currently in the home stretch, with fans wondering exactly where certain storylines could go next. And according to one of the series’ stars, a major change could end up being in the cards.

Katie Cassidy, who plays Earth-2 Laurel Lance/Black Siren on the The CW series, recently spoke about the possibility of her character’s redemption with TVLine. As she explained, while some fans – and characters on the show – are still burned badly by Laurel killing Vincent Sobel/Vigilante (Johann Urb), there’s still room for her character to get in touch with her good side.

“I do think there’s room for redemption — although maybe, personally, I’m just too forgiving of a person.” Cassidy explained. “If someone killed [someone else], you can’t forgive that kind of stuff here on our Earth, but definitely I think there’s room for redemption. I think she has a lot of explaining to do and understanding.”

Fans have wondered about Laurel’s redemption ever since she made the jump from The Flash to Arrow, with the possibility of it happening certainly being supported by Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) in recent episodes. But as Cassidy explained, it might not happen right away, seeing as Laurel still has a lot of demons to work out.

“She’s kind of a wild animal.” Cassidy continued. “It’s almost like inside of her there’s this wild animal in a cage that wants to come out, and she wants to let it out, but also I think that she’s sort of torn internally, because I don’t think she was born this way. I think things happened to her that made her this way.”

“Maybe she moves to the city next door?” Cassidy joked. “We’ll be on Wednesdays at 9 pm and she has her own sort of vigilante thing going.”

It sounds like fans will get a better idea of what’s next for Laurel in this week’s episode, “The Dragon”. The installment will see Laurel and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) trying to tighten their grasp on Star City, something that might make her have some second thoughts.

“Ultimately, as she’s learning more and more and watching Diaz and how he works, she’s horrified because he’s brutally murdering people.” Cassidy revealed. “There’s no rhyme or reason, which is disturbing. And although she has had that in her before — when need be, she’s been able to take down some people — it’s hard for her to watch and stand by this person. Plus, she does have this interesting relationship with Lance, with Quentin. Both of these characters [Quentin and Diaz] are making her question herself in different ways almost, almost like the angel and the devil. She’s caught between a rock and a hard place.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Dragon” will air on April 19th.