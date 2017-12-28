Team ‘Arrow’ is “Divided” in Midseason Premiere Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “Divided”, the season six midseason premiere episode of Arrow.

You can check it out below.

OLIVER DISCOVERS A SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT CAYDEN JAMES — Despite losing half his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) remains confident that he, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) can stop Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). However, when he discovers one of Cayden’s secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) spends time with Vince (guest star Johann Urb). James Bamford directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#610). Original airdate 1/18/2018.

Judging by the synopsis, the episode will deal pretty directly with the fallout of the recent midseason finale. As all of Team Arrow’s “new recruits” ended up departing, another group got together, with almost all of the villains the team has encountered this far this season joining forces.

Which “unlikely ally” is Oliver teaming up with? How long will having dueling vigilante teams actually last? Could this somehow further lead to the “Star City 2046” timeline (as a lot of Arrow has done this season)? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Arrow returns from midseason hiatus on January 18th, 2018.