‘Arrow’: SPOILER Dies in “All For Nothing”

Tonight, Arrow went to new lengths in the war against Cayden James (Michael Emerson) — and not everyone made it out alive.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “All For Nothing”, below.

Tonight’s episode saw both factions of Team Arrow figuring out how to trust Vincent Sobel/Vigilante (Johann Urb), who was offering to play double agent against Cayden’s group of villains.

Vincent ended up being found out by Cayden, who instructed the other villains to torture him. When Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) realized this, she infiltrated Cayden’s lair in an attempt to save Vincent. The pair were reunited, only to be hit by a nearby exploding bomb, which left Dinah pinned against a pile of rubble, while Vince was stabbed against a wall.

Cayden and Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) found them, and Cayden instructed Laurel to use her sonic cry in Vincent’s ear, pushing his advanced healing powers to the limit. Laurel hesitated, but Cayden instructed her to do it, killing Vincent in the process.

This death will come as somewhat of a surprise to Arrow fans, especially those who were excited to discover more about Vigilante’s often-teased backstory.

“The love is real, and the love is strong, and the love, I believe, is what really has unlocked a lot of Vincent, because I think for a long time he was just living to be Vigilante only,” Urb told ComicBook.com about tonight’s episode. “There’s just revenge and anger there, and there’s not a lot of connection in his life. Now that there is this discovering of the human side of him again, it changes you. It changes how you operate, and who you are, and what you do, and why you do things. That’s the beautiful and wonderful story of that. I think that it’s very natural that you have all those bits inside of you. It’s just which part is activated, which part is awake and inspired in the moment.”

As the tail end of this episode proved, Vince’s death will have ramifications within Arrow, largely in Dinah’s newfound quest for vengeance. This also puts a sort of complicated (and admittedly, trope-y) target on Laurel’s back, especially after the topic of her redemption was addressed head on earlier in tonight’s episode. Arrow fans will just have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.