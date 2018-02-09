‘Arrow’: “The Devil’s Greatest Trick” Clips Focus on Cayden James

The CW has released two new clips for “The Devil’s Greatest Trick”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The first clip is a flashback sequence focusing on Cayden James (Michael Emerson) and his son, Owen. As has been covered several times this season, Cayden’s turn against Team Arrow is largely influenced by his, after he was led to believe that Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) killed Owen. This clip, in a way, hints at the motivation behind that, as Cayden didn’t entirely make time for his son when he was alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second scene shows Oliver and John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey) investigating Cayden’s abandoned lair. Cayden then comes up on a video screen, revealing that he moved locations after being betrayed by Vincent Sobel/Vigilante (Johann Urb).

Oliver asks Cayden for more time, to find evidence that he didn’t kill Owen, but Cayden refuses it. He then threatens to detonate his bomb – a sort of looming threat over the past few episodes – over Star City.

This focus on Emerson’s villainous character is certainly an interesting one, something that the veteran actor has enjoyed playing.

“They’ve written a good character and it brings a certain malevolent energy to the undertakings.” Emerson told ComicBook.com. “I enjoy those dark, desperate face offs with me and Stephen Amell, making threats over a ticking bomb, that kind of thing.”

“It’s a lot of fun.” Emerson continued. “It’s fun, because I guess I’ve been in what you might call genre shows, but never something that was purely genre, a superhero or comic book kind of narrative. It’s fun. Good and bad and the villains and heroes are more clearly defined, and there’s more of a shorthand about good and evil. The plots and the battles and the alliances and feuds are most swiftly and economically drawn, I guess you could say, if that makes any sense at all. It’s been fun in that regard.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.