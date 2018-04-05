‘Arrow’: “Brothers in Arms” Featurette Released

The CW has released a new video for “Brothers in Arms”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

Judging by the video, the episode will see some pretty interesting fallout from the departure of Thea Queen (Willa Holland). Apparently, Thea’s exit will cause Oliver to reevaluate some things – namely, if he wants to pass the Green Arrow mantle back to Diggle.

“In the previous episode, we saw that Oliver got great advice from Thea.” executive producer Beth Schwartz explained. “In this episode, he’s going to have that hard conversation with Diggle. He’s not exactly ready to give up the mantle and he most likely won’t ever be able to give up the mantle. It’s definitely not a good time for the two of them.”

While there’s no telling exactly how that feud will play out, it sounds like it could end up sending Oliver to a very “dark place” in the episodes that follow..

“This season has been very much about removing all of the support structures from Oliver,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained during a recent interview. “One of the challenges we placed for ourselves in season 6 was we got Oliver to the end of his emotional journey in season 5. He finally moved on from the past, he was a much more emotionally complete human being.”

“So the challenge for season 6 was: How — in a show that really, for the first five years, gained a lot of its story from the bad choices Oliver made — do we continue to make Oliver’s life difficult, but have it come from something that he’s enduring rather than the dark machinations of the soul?” Guggenheim explained. “One of the things we hit upon is the idea of we spent basically season 5 building up this team and this whole support structure, bringing him closer to Felicity again, bringing his son into his life. And in season 6 what you’ve basically seen, and will continue to see, is the slow degradation of all those structures.”

The episode will also see the crime enterprise of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) reaching new heights, something that Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) tries to stop.

“In this episode Diaz has brought Vertigo into town to further corrupt the city and to get the cops on his side.” Schwartz continued. “Dinah tries to keep the cops on her side and not under Diaz’s thumb.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Brothers in Arms” below.

OLIVER MAKES A DARING MOVE THAT COULD COST HIM EVERYTHING — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle (David Ramsey) face their biggest challenge yet. Curtis (Echo Kellum) is disappointed to find out his new boyfriend has a firm anti-vigilante stance.

Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Jeane Wong (#617).

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.