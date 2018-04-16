‘Arrow’ Fans Are Loving SPOILER’s Return in “Fundamentals”

Tonight’s episode of Arrow saw a pretty surprising return, and it looks like fans were pretty excited about it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Fundamentals”, below!

The episode saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) pushing people in his life away, as the fate of Team Arrow and of himself as mayor hung in the balance. After a fight with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Oliver returned to the Arrow bunker, where he was met by a Vertigo-induced hallucination of Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra), who had been presumed dead after his master plan in last year’s “Lian Yu” season finale.

Chase proceeded to taunt Oliver for much of the episode, trying to convince Oliver that he needed to continue his Green Arrow mission by himself. And judging by the response online, Arrow fans loved every minute of it. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Chase is killing me in a good way #Arrow pic.twitter.com/SFA4iZDB5v — Don’t Worry It’s Me (@LoveAsIKnow) April 13, 2018

Adrian Chase. Last name ever, first name greatest #Arrow pic.twitter.com/JBWutpfzbB — Anthony Davis (@anthonykbdavis2) April 13, 2018

Adrian Chase Ghost + E1 Laurel ghost + season 1 “The Hood” Oliver speaking hard truths + the complete ripping apart of Oliver’s psyche = best damn episode of #Arrow in a very long time. — Joseph Estadt (@JosephEstadt) April 13, 2018

Adrian Chase appearing…my skin has cleared and the season is saved!! #Arrow — Mindy Lu Who ? (@romancebooknerd) April 13, 2018

Adrian Chase is so good with his words… the best at mind games.#Arrow pic.twitter.com/Ia7fQXkcYM — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) April 13, 2018

Josh Segarra is such a good actor it’s genuinely frightening to see how he just becomes Adrian Chase like that. I wish we could have him for another season. #Arrow — ? (@Olicityloves) April 13, 2018

Honestly this is the best episode of #Arrow all season. Oliver and Adrian Chase are killing these scenes together. — kathryn (@darkjeangrey) April 13, 2018

adrian chase is oliver’s worst enemy a season later and even while he’s dead. the rest of you dctv villain bitches WSH you were this powerful. #arrow — rush ? (@selinakxle) April 13, 2018

