‘Arrow’: “Shifting Allegiances” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Shifting Allegiances”, the upcoming twentieth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The photos show the fragmented sections of Team Arrow trying to figure out their next move against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), with wildly different results. Two-thirds of “New Team Arrow” – Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) and Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum) – can be seen fighting in the field alongside John Diggle (David Ramsey), who has traded in his Spartan gear for a set of ARGUS armor.

As fans saw a few episodes back, Diggle left Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) crusade over personal differences, deciding to take on a larger role at ARGUS alongside Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson). And while it sounds like the show’s ensemble could be on better terms by the Season 6 finale, it will take a lot of work to get to that point.

“The team has broken up before, but someplace within four to six episodes they’re back together,” Ramsey explained to ComicBook.com earlier this month. “I think that we’re really going to play this out. And to be totally frank, this is the type of thing you need in a season six or season seven of a show that goes for twenty-three episodes per season. This is what you need. You need people broken. You need real loss that’s not easily fixed.”

The photos also hint at a meal between Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), Diaz, and Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), something that will surely get complicated after the events of last week’s “The Dragon”. As the episode showed, Laurel is a little apprehensive about Diaz’s criminal tendencies, especially after he lit his childhood enemy on fire in the episode’s final scenes.

“Ultimately, as she’s learning more and more and watching Diaz and how he works, she’s horrified because he’s brutally murdering people.” Cassidy revealed during a recent interview. “There’s no rhyme or reason, which is disturbing. And although she has had that in her before — when need be, she’s been able to take down some people — it’s hard for her to watch and stand by this person. Plus, she does have this interesting relationship with Lance, with Quentin. Both of these characters [Quentin and Diaz] are making her question herself in different ways almost, almost like the angel and the devil. She’s caught between a rock and a hard place.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Shifting Allegiances” will air on April 26th.