5 Questions Raised by ‘Arrow’ Midseason Finale

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of Arrow, “Irreconcilable Differences”, below!

The episode saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) discovering that someone on Team Arrow has been giving information about him to the FBI. Oliver narrowed the list of suspects down to Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) — ultimately motivating them all to leave the team.

But as one team fell apart, another one came together, with almost all of the season’s villains thus far joining together.

So, what’s going to happen next? Here are some of our burning questions.

What are the villains’ endgame?

As we mentioned, tonight’s final scene set up a sort of team of villains, whose plan, according to Cayden James (Michael Emerson), has only just begun.

So, what exactly could that plan be? And why do all of these various villains want to be a part of that? Based off of what we’ve already seen this season, each villain sort of seems to have their own separate motivation for targeting Team Arrow, and it’s too early to predict exactly how that will come together.

Will it be a revenge-fueled, end of the world plot like we’ve seen Cayden James having an interest in before? Or will the team’s end goal be something a little more complex? And will the ensemble of villains even stay connected, or will some members (like Black Siren, who seemed to show the first inklings of a redemption arc tonight) end up departing the group?

How long will Team Arrow be fractured?

Of course, the other major conundrum is around Team Arrow, which essentially broke off into two groups.

As we saw in the promo for the midseason premiere, the three “newbies” might attempt to form some sort of vigilante group of their own, as a way of counteracting Oliver’s rules. In the meantime, it looks the “OTA” of Oliver, Diggle, and Felicity will attempt to work on their own.

So, how long is this set up going to last? Will members of either team attempt to reconcile what happened? After all, it doesn’t seem like the things that Oliver got upset over (Rene being the FBI’s mole, and Dinah reconnecting with Vigilante) will be stopping anytime soon.

What’s next for Thea?

After getting severely injured during the attack on Lian Yu, Thea Queen (Willa Holland) has spent most of the season thus far in a coma.

In the “Thanksgiving” episode, Thea woke up, and it looks like she’s gradually began to adjust to her sort of “new normal”. Not only did Thea attend the wedding reception and bond with her newfound nephew, William, but she was able to counsel Oliver through his difficult situation.

So, could we start seeing Thea in a larger role in Season Six’s second portion? She might not be back to her full, Speedy self yet (as she pointed out when she was tackled to the ground by Black Siren), but the fan favorite could still have a role in the season’s major events.

What’s up with ARGUS?

Tonight’s episode saw the team attempting to break into ARGUS, in order to steal some sort of technology to outsmart Cayden James.

The organization has been a core part of Arrow since the show’s first season, first through the leadership of Amanda Waller (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and now under the tenure of Diggle’s wife, Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson). Which begs the question: why did Team Arrow have to go to such great lengths to steal the technology?

Sure, Cayden James threatened that something bad would happen if Team Arrow alerted ARGUS, but he wasn’t too specific as to what or why. But it almost feels there is more effort — and worse ramifications involved — in breaking into a government agency which is run by one of your teammates’ spouses than in just secretly asking Lyla for some sort of help with the situation. And won’t Lyla eventually find out that her husband and his team broke into ARGUS anyway?

Did Felicity really curse their wedding?

After spontaneously getting hitched in last week’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Oliver and Felicity decided to celebrate their nuptials with an extravagant party with their friends and family. Something that seems kind of unfair, considering the nature of how they got married, but that’s a conversation for another day.

The reception seemed to go just as planned, before Quentin decided to break the news about the FBI mole. Right before he did, Felicity joked that she “cursed” their wedding by saying that everything was going so perfectly.

But the thing is… could she have actually cursed the wedding? We speculated earlier this week that an Olicity wedding could possibly mean danger down the line for Felicity, something that doesn’t entirely feel out of the question.

After all, the other couple married in “Crisis on Earth-X” ended up receiving a sort of bizarre omen as well. The Flash‘s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) was met by a mystery waitress minutes before the wedding, who reminded him that he needed to say, “I do.” As Crisis went on, and Barry and Iris made their second attempt to get married, they ultimately never did say those words to each other. And, well, The Flash fans know that things haven’t gone perfectly for the pair since then.

Arrow returns from winter hiatus on Thursday, January 18th, 2018.