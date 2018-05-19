‘Arrow’: SPOILER Dies in Season 6 Finale

Arrow‘s sixth season came to a close tonight, but not without saying goodbye to a fan-favorite.

Major spoilers for tonight’s season six finale of Arrow, “Life Sentence”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Team Arrow‘s crusade against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) appear to finally reach its peak. Diaz decided to use leverage against Team Arrow by holding Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) hostage — something that motivated Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) to go after her.

Quentin surrendered himself to Diaz, who immediately put him in a holding cell with Laurel. Quickly after, Diaz came in and threatened to shoot Laurel — before Quentin jumped in the way, getting shot. Team Arrow was able to rescue them both, bringing Lance to the hospital. After saying his goodbyes, Lance was taken into surgery. He then had a seizure during the operation, which ultimately caused him to die.

For some, Lance departing the show was practically a given, after it was announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the series. But still, this marks the second major departure that Arrow endured in its sixth season, with Willa Holland’s Thea Queen leaving in the episode “The Thanatos Guild”.

And as it turns out, Blackthorne saying his goodbye to Arrow hit some of his castmates pretty hard.

“I love Paul so much.” Cassidy explained to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “He’s such an incredible actor and person. He and I got really close, I think he would probably say I was the closest one to him. So, he’s gone, but I mean…is he really gone?”

“It’s sad, it really is.” Cassidy continued. “It makes me sad because we all worked so hard for so long. It just kinda sucks when it’s like…He’s an OG. He was there from day one, I was there from day one, with Stephen, David, and Willa… Let’s hope that there’s a way to work him back in.”

Arrow will return with new episodes this fall, on Mondays at 9/8c, on The CW.