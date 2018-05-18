‘Arrow’ Teases an Explosive Season 7 in New Key Art

Arrow‘s sixth season might still be hours away from concluding, but The CW series is already looking into the future.

Following today’s CW Upfronts presentation, Arrow‘s official Twitter account has released a new promotional picture promoting the upcoming seventh season, which you can check out below. The key art shows Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) aiming his bow and arrow at something offscreen, while a fiery scene takes place behind him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Arrow Season 7 returns Mondays this fall on The CW! pic.twitter.com/rM1SiSxCnA — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) May 17, 2018

Today’s Upfronts presentation brought quite a few major announcements for Arrow, and for its various sister shows. For one thing, Arrow will be switching time slots for the second year in a row, with season seven airing on Mondays at 9/8c following Legends of Tomorrow.

And of course, Arrowverse fans are still reeling from the announcement that Kate Kane/Batwoman will be playing a role in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, and will introduce Gotham City in the process.

But before we get to that, it sounds like the series will have some major ground to cover in tonight’s season six finale, which is titled “Life Sentence”.

“Oh gosh! I can’t tell you [what happens in the finale]!” Katie Cassidy, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Siren, recently told ComicBook.com. “It’s all of the things. It’s all of the things, and then leaving you hanging. It’s huge. It’s massive. It’s insane.”

And Amell is pretty hopeful about how the finale came together — even though he thinks certain elements of the plot might not please every fan.

“I really hope you dig the finale this week,” Amell revealed at a convention appearance last weekend. “I think it’s really cool, I think it’s visually interesting. I think it’s unapologetic, and I think that it leaves everyone with a great deal of certainty of where every character is except you might not like all the places that they are.”

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale.” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a previous interview. “And I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” Guggenheim said. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Are you excited to see what Arrow has in store in season seven? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow Season Six finale will air tonight, May 17th, at 9/8c on The CW.