‘Arrow’: Katrina Law Wants Nyssa to Make Out With Felicity

With Arrow‘s sixth season just days away from concluding, fans are already wondering what the show’s ensemble of characters will do next. And if one fan-favorite guest star has anything to say about it, next season could go in an interesting direction.

ComicBook.com was on hand during the show’s panel at the recent Heroes and Villains FanFest Nashville, where the cast was asked what they’d like to see their characters do in the upcoming seventh season. Katrina Law, who plays Nyssa al Ghul, suggested that her character should share a kiss with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

“I think Nyssa should make out with Felicity,” Law revealed.

“Me too,” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, echoed.

“I mean, I think everyone should make out with Felicity,” added Katie Cassidy, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Siren.

“Oh my gosh!” Law exclaimed. “What a great storyline.”

For fans of Arrow‘s various female characters, and the part of the fandom that ships any combinations of them romantically, these comments are probably more than welcome.

And while there’s no telling if Nyssa and Felicity will actually end up kissing onscreen, those involved with the show probably wouldn’t mind having Arrow‘s female characters have more screentime together.

“It’s totally possible.” outgoing showrunner Marc Guggenheim said of an all-female team up in an interview last year. “But truth be told, I wouldn’t want to do it unless we could figure out a way to get Sara in there as well. One of my favorite episodes was 406, where we had Speedy, Black Canary and Canary all fighting side-by-side-by side together, and that was a blast. Seeing three badass women was really, really awesome.”

But even if an all-girl Arrow team-up doesn’t become a reality, it sounds like Law would be willing to further explore her romantic history with one Arrowverse character.

“I think a Legends of Tomorrow appearance should be mandatory!” Law told ComicBook.com back in 2017. “That’s what I’m thinking because we need Sara and Nyssa. We need the Nyssara backstory of how they met on Liam Yu and how she trained her and basically how she found her on the streets and what the introduction to Ra’s al Ghul was like and eventually how they fell in love, I think people want to see that. I want to see that. Hopefully, one day. Again, I have no idea, but fingers crossed. That’s the wishlist.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, will air on May 17th.