DC Comics gave readers the first superhero in Superman, but they did fall behind in a certain place – militarizing the superhero. Captain America was the first major hero who was a part of the military and Marvel would take this trope further and further as time went on to the point that nowadays, if you’re Avenger, you’re basically a member of SHIELD and are a friend of the military industrial complex. DC’s heroes were often patriotic, but one thing they never were pawns of the government. DC’s heroes basically formed their own governmental body, one that existed to help the people. However, military heroes can be popular, so the company would begin branching out in those directions.

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One of the interesting things about DC military characters is that they’re often played as antagonists. They’re often against the heroes of the Justice League and their allies or have joined for the purpose of watching them for the government. There are only a few big name DC military heroes, with the most well-known team being the Suicide Squad, and they’re only ostensibly heroes or even military. However, there is another team of heroes who worked for the military who aren’t a bunch of monsters you have to implant bombs in to get them to do what they’re told. This group was introduced during Grant Morrison and Howard Porter’s landmark JLA run, the perfect military heroes for the DC Universe. While they’ve rarely gotten the attention they deserve, they are pretty cool and it’s about time for them to shine.

The Ultramarine Corps Were Grant Morrison’s Answer to Government Superheroes

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Grant Morrison has often made comics personal. Creators always use parts of themselves in their work (’70s Marvel is an example of a bunch of guys sitting around an office and writing about the movies they were watching and ’70s NYC culture), and Morrison has taken that to new levels as they don their various “fiction suits” and enter into the world of two-dimensions. Usually, Morrison’s more personal works were their Vertigo books, but they also brought parts of themselves into their superhero work, because Morrison’s life was drastically changed by comics when they were a child.

Morrison’s parents were both war protestors, their father having been in the British military. Morrison grew up with their parents constantly talking about the nuclear bomb and how dangerous it was. This terrified young Grant, this knowledge that at any time, an argument between two countries could vaporize our entire culture. However, there was an idea that was stronger to the young Scot – Superman. To Morrison, Superman – and by extension superheroes – were ideas that could beat the bomb. They were us at our best and if we were more like them, the world would be a better place.

For a creator like Morrison, military superheroes are almost an oxymoron, so any of them they created were going to be very different from the ones we’re used to. This is where the Ultramarine Corps came into being. Morrison’s JLA is one of the most beloved Justice League runs ever, and they worked hard to modernize the concept. They decided to bring back the Shaggy Man, an old school DC villain that was a remote-controlled indestructible body, with the shady General Eiling taking over as the new controller. Eiling created the Ultramarine Corps to act as his team, taking four Marines and giving them a metahuman gene.

They battled the Justice League, but soon broke away from the United States government, promising the team that they were leaving that life behind them. The group disappeared, but would return in the most Grant Morrison way possible – by having them create their own metahuman country, Superbia, and recruiting members from around the world to create a truly international superteam (partly by taking members from the Global Guardians). This occurred during the fantastic DC One Million, and one can see that there was a chance that Morrison was going to build the team into something cool at some point.

However, this wouldn’t be the case, as the scribe left DC because of The Matrix (it’s a long story that involved the Wachowskis ripping off The Invisibles and Warner Brothers fighting Morrison on it). They would lay fallow until Morrison’s return to DC in JLA Classified #1-3, when they were fed to the Nebula Man as part of the build-up to Morrison’s Seven Soldiers of Victory. Superbia would hold out against Darkseid during Final Crisis, which would be their final appearance.

The Ultramarines are the most Grant Morrison government team ever. They were given the chance to become superhuman but once they saw that they were being used by the powerful, they broke away and created their own super-society. The Ultramarines are an interesting idea that is honestly pretty perfect for the new DC Multiverse.

The Ultramarine Corps Had That Perfect Morrison Edge

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Grant Morrison is a different kind of comic writer, so any military superteam they create is going to be different. Morrison has an idea of superheroes as the ultimate expression of the goodness of humanity, and the Ultramarines fit perfectly into that. Morrison was a millennial optimist and their ’90s work often played into this idea of a massive change that would lead us into a better tomorrow. Superheroes were all bound up in this belief and the Ultramarines are yet another example of that.

Think of it like this – these soldiers became metahumans and decided to make the world a better place not long after. There are numerous Morrison stories I can think of off the top of my head where this idea is the ultimate expression of hope. The Ultramarines take the idea of the military superteam and show that is fundamentally unsound. There can be no such thing as a military superteam, because superteams fight for everyone. The Ultramarines prove this and it’s about time we talked about them more.

Do you remember the Ultramarines? What do you think about Morrison’s superhero millennial optimism? Sound off in the comment section below.