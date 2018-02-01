‘Arrow’ EP on Whether or Not Vigilante Can Really Be Trusted

Team Arrow is going to need all the help they can get in the fight against Cayden James (Michael Emerson). But could one of their newest allies be double-crossing them?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim was asked about the loyalties of Vincent Sobel/Vigilante (Johann Urb). While Guggenheim didn’t hint at where Vigilante’s allegiances ultimately lie, he said that that issue will cause a conflict amongst Team Arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That question is what provides a lot of the dramatic tension of the next couple of episodes.”

As fans have seen over the last few episodes, Vigilante is a member of Cayden’s secret villain team, who has been secretly providing help to his ex, Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), and the rest of Team Arrow.

It sounds like his help – and whether or not he can be trusted – will come to a head in tonight’s episode, “All For Nothing”. As the episodes photos and other promotional material have hinted, Vigilante will go up against Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), all while Cayden James is threatening to blow up Star City.

Of course, like Prometheus last year, Cayden James appears to be several steps ahead of everybody at all times. One cannot completely discount the possibility that having Vigilante “discovered” and then explaining away his relationship with James, is all part of an elaborate ruse to keep the superheroes who are battling his agenda confused.

“Well, it’s definitely been a little bit of a glitch in her path, because now — in a sense — not only is she dealing with her past but she also has her own little secret that she has to decide whether she’s going to keep from the team, so it definitely throws a wrench in her life and game plan,” Harkavy told reporters during a set visit late last year.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.