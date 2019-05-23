Arrow Season 7 and The Flash Season 5 Home Video Release Dates Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season and The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season will both be available on DVD and Blu-ray in the second half of August, giving fans plenty of time to binge the series before they return in the fall. The seventh and penultimate season of Arrow will be available on physical home media on August 20. The Flash will follow up the next week, releasing its DVD and Blu-rays of season five on August 27. Each of them will contain all three parts of the “Elseworlds” crossover between Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl on their Blu-ray releases.

In addition to their complete seasons and the crossover episodes, both releases will include deleted scenes, gag reels, Comic Con panels. The Flash will have a featurette about Killer Frost, and both series will have a pair of shared special features — one about the “Elseworlds” crossover and one about the villains of DC TV. You can see a clip from the latter special above, and you can check out the official synopses for the seasons below:

Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season – Following Oliver Queen’s shocking decision to turn himself over the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in prison while his team was left behind to protect Star City. In the wake of Ricardo Diaz’s escape, Oliver has yet again turned into someone else inside Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence for the sake of his family, Oliver’s limits will be tested when he and Team Arrow are pitted against the most ruthless villains they have yet to face.

The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season – Shortly after defeating The Thinker, Barry Allen/The Flash and his wife, Iris, were stunned by the arrival of their already grown, speedster daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). However, acclimating to their lives as parents won’t be the only challenge they face, as Season Five pits Team Flash against Central City’s latest scourge – the DC Super-Villain Cicada (Chris Klein).

You can get the series digitally right now on various streaming video on demand platforms or watch them in the next week or so on Netflix. If you are planning on buying the Blu-ray, it will come with digital copies of the episodes.