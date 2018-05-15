‘Arrow’ Cast Speaks out on Colton Haynes’ Return for Season 7

While Arrow‘s sixth season is drawing to a close, fans are already preparing for one major return, and it looks like the series’ cast is too.

ComicBook.com was on hand during the recent Arrow panel at Heroes and Villains FanFest in Nashville, TN, where several of the show’s cast were asked about the return of Colton Haynes‘ Roy Harper. As the cast revealed, they’re pretty excited to see the fan-favorite return as a series regular. You can check out their answers in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love Colton, in general.” Katie Cassidy, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Siren, revealed. “I’m just like ‘You can never get too much Colton.’ I think everybody [is excited to have him back.]”

“We’re lucky to have Colton back.” David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, seconded. “We really are. He’s awesome.”

“He’s a very special person,” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added.

As those who have been keeping up with Arrow know, Haynes’ return comes under some pretty interesting circumstances. For one thing, Roy Harper’s last Arrow appearance seemed to plunge things into a new direction, as he, Thea Queen (Willa Holland), and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) set off to travel around the world and destroy the remaining Lazarus Pits.

And for another thing, Roy’s return could have a unique significance, considering how this week’s season finale actually wraps up. As Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) secret identity has continued to come to the forefront of recent episodes, the fact that Roy once took on the Green Arrow identity and faked his death could be an interesting wrinkle.

As Ramsey pointed out, there’s no telling how Roy will be written back into the show’s main story, but he’s among those who will be excited to find out.

“I’m not sure how he’s coming back yet.” Ramsey added. “I’m interested in the writing and what they’re going to do there. But just having Colton’s presence there is fantastic.”

Are you excited to see Colton Haynes return to Arrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, will air this Thursday, May 17th.